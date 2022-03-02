Hodges named Farm Bureau organization director

COLUMBUS, OH. — Kaitlynn Hodges of Cambridge has been named organization director for Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and will serve members in Morgan, Muskingum, Perry and Washington counties. She will work with the county Farm Bureaus to address issues important to members and their communities.

Hodges, along with her family, operates a multi-century cow-calf and timber farm. She received her bachelor’s degree from Wilmington College, where she majored in agriculture. She was a long-time member of 4-H and served as chapter president of the Mid-East Career and Technology Center FFA.

Prior to joining the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation staff, Hodges served as the outdoor and environmental event and program planner for the Parks and Recreation Department of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Hodges is a member of Guernsey County Farm Bureau.