A USDA crop insurance program that can benefit beekeepers

EAST LANSING, MI. — Beekeepers know that unavoidable natural causes can have a huge impact on colony health and production. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) offers risk management programs, and its new Micro Farm Program may be a good fit for many beekeeping operations with up to $100,000 in revenue. This subsidized program can help beekeepers mitigate risk, especially in situations where weather or market conditions can impact production and revenue.

The Micro Farm Program protects against revenue losses due to unavoidable natural causes or local market price decline. For example, beekeepers who lose production and revenue due to drought, cool/wet weather or excessive rainfall may be eligible to file a claim. Beekeepers may also be able to file a claim if they lose revenue due to honey bee pests and diseases if they can show that they took steps to properly manage the issue. Losses due to failure or breakdown of equipment, vandalism or pesticide exposure are not insurable.

The Micro Farm Program allows all farm commodities to be under one insurance policy and added value from post-production activities like packaging or processing is insurable. For example, honey can be insured at the price it is sold at market, not just at the bulk honey price after it is extracted. Revenue from sales of hive products, such as candles, lip balms or lotions, and from livestock, such as nucleus colonies and queens, can also be insured.

Many beekeepers may find that the Micro Farm Program is a good fit for their operations. For example, beekeepers who keep bees as a side business may want to avoid using their primary job’s income to subsidize losses from their beekeeping operation. The program can be beneficial to small operations that are debt leveraged or are considering borrowing money because many banks look positively at risk management programs. Beekeeping operations that are growing may also benefit from the program. Growing can be a tough and scary time but knowing a portion of your expected revenue is covered can help the beekeeper sleep at night.

The Micro Farm Program is a new pilot program. It may change in future years. To learn more about this program, please read the Micro Farm Program National Fact Sheet.

Who is eligible to apply for the Micro Farm Program?

Producers must make less than $100,000 in approved revenue to apply to the Micro Farm Program. If you don’t qualify because your revenue is greater than $100,000, you may be interested in other USDA Risk Management Agency (RMA) programs, like Whole-Farm Revenue Protection.

People who purchase a beekeeping operation can use previous tax records from before the operation was purchased so long as a minimum of 90% of the operation was purchased. Producers must also have tax records and sales records for at least 2019-2021. They cannot be vertically integrated. For example, a beekeeper who has one operation for honey production and another separate operation for activities like marketing, packing and sales would not be eligible for the Micro Farm Program.

Examples of Micro Farm costs and coverage

To provide readers with a rough understanding of the Micro Farm Program’s costs and coverage, a few examples are offered below. Many factors influence an operation’s policy, including county, past revenue, and the coverage level chosen (50-85%). The authors selected 75% coverage for the examples below, but other levels of coverage and premiums are available. Please work with your licensed agent to find a quote for your specific situation.

Beekeeping Business A: Lower income

County: Genesee

Coverage: 75%

Past revenue: $3,000 in 2017, $5,000 in 2018, $8,000 in 2019, $10,000 in 2020, $17,000 in 2021

Annual premium: $114 plus a $30 administration fee

Guaranteed crop revenue in 2022: $8,750

If revenue from the crop (and products made from the crop) falls below $8,750, the beekeeper is owed the difference as a claim/indemnity. For example, if Beekeeping Business A only earns $5,000 in 2022 due to a qualifying weather event, then the policy will pay it $3,750.

Beekeeping Business B: Higher income, fewer than five years of history

County: Washtenaw

Coverage: 75%

Past revenue: $25,000 in 2019, $20,000 in 2020, $30,000 in 2021

Annual premium: $474 plus a $30 administration fee

Guaranteed crop revenue in 2022: $17, 813

Once the producer has five years of historical records, it may receive additional options to modify its average.

Beekeeping Business C: Higher income

County: Grand Traverse

Coverage: 75%

Past revenue: $40,000 in 2017, $45,000 in 2018, $55,000 in 2019, $50,000 in 2020, $60,000 in 2021

Annual premium: $531 premium annually plus a $30 administration fee

Guaranteed crop revenue in 2022: $41,250

Steps for applying to the Micro Farm Program

Step 1: Review the Micro Farm Program National Fact Sheet (https://www.rma.usda.gov/en/Fact-Sheets/National-Fact-Sheets/Micro-Farm-Program).

Step 2: Use the USDA RMA agent locator tool (https://www.rma.usda.gov/Information-Tools/Agent-Locator-Page) to find a licensed agent to determine your eligibility and what documents your farm will need to file an application.

Step 3: Refer to the Micro Farm Program National Fact Sheet (https://www.rma.usda.gov/en/Fact-Sheets/National-Fact-Sheets/Micro-Farm-Program) and your agent’s instructions to collect the farm business records you will need for your application.

Step 4: Schedule an appointment with your licensed agent to file your application before the March 15, 2022, deadline.

Those interested in applying for a Micro Farm Program are encouraged to meet with a licensed insurance agent well ahead of the application deadline. The agent will need time to review your farm needs, provide a quote and prepare documents.