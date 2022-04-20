Transforming the public’s attitude about stewardship of the land, water, air and resources

EAST LANSING, MI. — The 52nd Earth Day will be April 22, 2022. It was started on April 22, 1970 in Wisconsin by Senator Gaylord Nelson, among others, to bring light to the issue of environmental responsibility and transforming the public’s attitude about stewardship of the land, water, air and resources.

For Monroe County and a wider geographical area, the environment took center stage after the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland caught fire and Time magazine had declared that “Lake Erie was Dead.” Thanks in part to efforts by Congressman John D. Dingell and others, the US Environmental Protection Agency was created as well as the Clean Air Act was signed into law. The Clean Water Act focused on point sources of pollution, then non-point sources and helped restore Lake Erie as the “Walleye Capital of the World.”

In agriculture, Dr. Chuck Cubbage of the Michigan Department of Agriculture started the Clean Sweep Pesticide Disposal program in 1991, including a collection of old, outdated and unusable pesticides from farmers in Monroe and Lenawee counties. Monroe County has been a permanent collection site as of about 1997 at the Extension Office on South Raisinville Road. During my tenure, we collected over 200,000 pounds of old, unusable pesticides and mercury to be properly disposed of, primarily from agriculture, but also homeowners. This important program continues today with Dan Rock of the Monroe County Environmental Health Department.

Michigan agriculture has had another sustained environmental effort starting with Ameri-Corp workers including Mike Szynski and Jodi Rogers based in Monroe County. This program then morphed into the Groundwater Stewardship Program and tireless efforts of Technicians Mary White and Amy Gilhouse. The current Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP), and current technicians Brittany Santure and Hannah Witt, work to get farms to voluntarily environmentally verified.

Karst (think sinkholes or artesian wells) is not a big deal in Monroe County only because we have never had a tragic accident. Similar geology in our area of the upper Midwest has resulted in incidents where people died and others went to jail, hundreds of people got sick from E. coli contamination, and a often repeated video of a Corvette museum with cars collapsing into a sinkhole. Nonetheless, we have avoided disaster more than once, with one dramatic example of the collision of two semi tractors on US 23 at “Big Sink.” Within two miles of this accident are 219 homes which have wells used for household water use. Fortunately, the cargoes did not get into the groundwater and MDOT since constructed retention barriers along the right of way. Other examples include people recall drinking water tasting like rotting cabbage and another incident of water smelling like rubber from a huge tire fire.

More recently we have had invasive zebra mussels “cleaning up” Lake Erie, then excessive phosphorus and nutrients causing algae growth, which we continue to deal with today. And don’t forget the invasive Gypsy moth, Emerald Ash Borer and most recently the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid.

Ten years ago, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was in Dundee at Cabela’s to announce the first $6.2million towards the mitigation of the algae problem in the Western Basin of Lake Erie. And beginning in 2012 it has been illegal to apply phosphorus fertilizer on lawns and turf without a soil test or newly seeded or sodded lawn.