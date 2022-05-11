High cost inflation worries farmers

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer improved in April, up eight points to a reading of 121; however, it remains thirty two percent below its reading from the same time last year. Producers’ perspective on current conditions and future expectations saw an uptick over the past month. The Index of Current Conditions improved seven points to a reading of one hundred and twenty, and the Index of Future Expectations improved nine points to a reading of one hundred and twenty two. The Ag Economy Barometer is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted April 18 through April 22.

“Rising prices for major commodities, especially corn and soybeans, appear to be leading the change in producers’ improved financial outlook,” said James Mintert, the barometer’s principal investigator and director of Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture. “However, it’s hard to overstate the magnitude of the cost increases producers say they are facing.”

The Farm Financial Performance Index improved to a reading of ninety five, up eight points from March, and twelve points higher than in January and February. As Mintert suggests, much of this could be attributed to the strengthened commodity prices. For example, Eastern Corn Belt cash prices for corn in mid-April rose more than ten percent above their mid-March levels while bids for fall delivery of 2022 crop corn climbed twenty percent over the same period. Soybean prices rose as well. Near-term delivery prices for soybeans rose about seven percent from mid-March to mid-April, while elevator bids for fall delivery of new crop soybeans climbed five percent over the one-month span.

Even as commodity prices have strengthened, producers continue to say higher input costs are the top concern for their farming operation. In April, forty two percent of producers chose higher input costs as their biggest concern, which was more than twice as many who chose government policies (twenty one percent) or lower output prices (nineteen percent). In April, sixty percent of survey respondents said they expect input prices to rise by thirty percent over the next twelve months. This compares to an average of thirty seven percent of respondents who said they were expecting a cost increase of this magnitude when the same question was posed in the December 2021 through March 2022 surveys.

When asked specifically for their expectations for 2023 crop input prices compared with prices paid for 2022 crop inputs, thirty six percent of respondents said they expect prices to rise ten percent or more and twenty one percent of crop producers said input price rises of twenty percent or more are likely. The war in Ukraine has also added a new level of uncertainty for producers. Sixty percent of survey respondents said the biggest impact of the war on U.S. agriculture will be on input prices.

Crop input challenges extend beyond their inflated cost to their availability. In April, thirty four percent of producers said they experienced some difficulty in purchasing inputs for the 2022 crop season, up from twenty seven percent in March. In a follow-up question, producers who said they had some difficulty obtaining inputs said that herbicides (thirty percent of respondents) were most problematic, followed closely by farm machinery parts (twenty seven percent), fertilizer (twenty six percent) and insecticides (seventeen percent). In a related question, eleven percent of crop producers said they received notice an input supplier would not be able to deliver one or more crop inputs they had already purchased for use in 2022. Of those, herbicide availability was the top problem reported.

Despite an overall improved financial performance outlook, the Farm Capital Investment Index remains at its all-time low. Supply chain problems remain a key reason many producers feel now is not a good time for making large investments in their farming operations. For example, just over forty percent of producers said their farm machinery purchase plans were impacted by low machinery inventories. The rising cost of all inputs, including machinery, buildings, and grain bins, is likely another factor causing producers to say now is not a good time for large investments.

The Ag Economy Barometer, Index of Current Conditions and Index of Future Expectations are available on the Bloomberg Terminal under the following ticker symbols: AGECBARO, AGECCURC and AGECFTEX.