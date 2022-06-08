Michigan State University AgBioResearch, Extension to host in-person 2022 field days

EAST LANSING, MI. — This summer, Michigan State University AgBioResearch and MSU Extension will be hosting in-person field days at several research centers around the state and on the MSU campus.

The events are open to the public. Growers, producers and their families are welcome to hear the latest on MSU-led research and outreach on highly important topics related to food and the environment.

Topics include dairy, hops, potatoes, turfgrass, wheat, wine grapes and regenerative agriculture, among others.

Those interested in attending should contact the respective research center for additional details. Further information will be added to the research center websites as it becomes available.

June 16: Wheat Field Day at the Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center. The center is located at 3775 S. Reese Road in Frankenmuth and focuses primarily on dry bean and sugar beet production, among other field crops.

June 29: Weed Tour from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the on-campus Plant Pathology Field Laboratory at 3735 N. College Road in Lansing.

July 13: Hops Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the on-campus Plant Pathology Field Laboratory at 3735 N. College Road in Lansing. The event features presentations on disease management, viruses, nematodes, insects and tips on brewing.

July 19: Dairy Open House from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the K. Kellogg Biological Station. The station is located at 3700 East Gull Lake Drive in Hickory Corners. Attendees can sample MSU ice cream, while participating in family friendly activities. Guests can also participate in a guided tour of the barn and learn about Michigan's agricultural landscapes. For more information, contact the station via email at pasture.dairy@kbs.msu.edu or call 269-671-2402.

July 27: Viticulture Field Day at the Southwest Michigan Research and Extension Center. The center is located at 1791 Hillandale Road in Benton Harbor.

August 4: Potato Field Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Montcalm Research Center. The center is located at 4629 W. McBride Road in Lakeview. Presentation topics include sustainability, irrigation and potato storage management.

August 10: Turf Field Day at the on-campus Hancock Turfgrass Research Center. The center is located at 4444 Farm Lane in Lansing.

August 11: Field Day and Pasture Walk at the Lake City Research Center. The center is located at 5401 W. Jennings Road in Lake City and works primarily in livestock management.

August 23: Plant Diagnostic Day at the Saginaw Valley Research and Extension Center. The center is located at 3775 S. Reese Road in Frankenmuth.

September 8: Field Day at the Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center. The center is located at 6686 S. Center Highway in Traverse City and will highlight Michigan fruit advancements.

September 14: Mechanical Weed Control Field Day at the Southwest Michigan Research and Extension Center. The center is located at 1791 Hillandale Road in Benton Harbor.