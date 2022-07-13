Triple H Farms selected to host 2023 breakfast on the farm

COLUMBUS, OH. — Triple H Farms, located on State Route 64, south of Metamora, Ohio, has been selected as the host farm for the June 2023 Breakfast On The Farm event to be held in Fulton County.

Triple H Farms is a 5th generation family farm operated by the Tommy and Jenny Herr family in partnership with Tom, Sr., and Lynn Herr. The Herr “Century Farm” has operated since 1910 when it originally began on US 20, west of Assumption growing grain, vegetables and tomatoes for the Toledo and Detroit markets.

In 1991, the farm was incorporated to be Triple H Farms, Inc. and continues to grow high quality corn, soybeans, wheat, hay, tomatoes and beef today. Triple H Farms is a member of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, the Gerald Grain Co-Op and lifelong members of Fulton County Farm Bureau.

Breakfast On the Farm (BOTF) gives consumers and farm neighbors a first-hand look at modern food production and the farm families who work hard to produce safe, wholesome food. Planning for the BOTF event will start in the fall of 2022 and more details will be released after its planning committee begins meeting.

Thanks to generous sponsors, the event will be free and open to the public. It will include a free breakfast made with Northwest Ohio grown agricultural products and will feature all the operations of Triple H Farms.

Participants will be able to see live cows, calves and horses; tour the farm as well as see farm equipment used on today’s modern tomato and grain farms. The Fulton County BOTF is led by Ohio State University Extension in partnership with Farm Bureau and the Soil and Water Conservation District.

In 2019, the Fulton County community hosted the second Breakfast On The Farm event at Henricks and Krieger Dairy in Fayette, Ohio. The 2019 impact survey results indicated that 38% of the attendees were first time visitors to a dairy farm in 20 years.

As a result of attending the event, 58% of visitors indicated that their level of confidence in Ohio dairy farmers has increased and that the tour positively influenced their food purchasing decisions.

We look forward to this event coming back to our community in 2023!