30th annual rust ‘n dust days will return on August 27 and August 28

HANOVER, MI. — Hanover-Horton Area Historical Society is announcing its 30th annual rust ‘n dust days on August 27 and August 28 at Hanover Heritage Park.

There are choices for everyone. Antique tractor pulls, kiddy tractor pulls, remarkable artisans demonstrating fine lace, pottery and rescue dog demonstrations. New this year, an opportunity for families that hunt. You may take interest in the custom archery arrowhead plaques made as you watch and European mounts by Daisy May Whitetail. There will be unique crafters inside and outside the Heritage Park Event Center. Conklin Café offers a variety of food, bake sale, trash to treasure as well as kids on the farm, 1800s log cabin, cotton candy, silent auction, entertainment by guitarist Dan Bickle, Hanover-Horton High School jazz band, the unique model “T” reconstruction, antique farm equipment and sawmill.

Conklin Museum will also be open for visitors. The new Hanover history book titled “Hanover Now and Then” is ready for presale.

You can also sign up for cornhole tournaments and there is much more to offer for all. We still have room for crafters or vendors by calling 517-563-8927. Visit us online at hhahs.org.