The war in Ukraine tightens commodities

U.S. milk production is recovering slowly, very slowly. The Agriculture Department’s latest data shows July output hit 19.14 billion pounds, up just 0.2% from July 2021 and the first gain since October 2021. The 24 state total came in at 18.3 billion pounds, up 0.3%.

Revisions lowered the 50 state June estimate by 45 million pounds to 18.93 billion, 0.1% below a year ago instead of the 0.5% increase originally reported.

July cow numbers totaled 9.416 million, up 1,000 head from June numbers which were revised down 8,000 head. The July herd was down 67,000 from July 2021.

Output per cow averaged 2,033 pounds, up 19 pounds or 0.9% from July 2021. June output per cow was revised down three pounds, to 2,011 pounds.

California cows put 3.52 billion pounds of milk in the tank, up 77 million or 2.2% from a year ago. Cow numbers were up 4,000 while output per cow jumped 40 pounds. Wisconsin produced 2.72 billion pounds, down 7 million or 0.3%. Cow numbers were down 6,000 but output per cow was up five pounds from a year ago.

Idaho was up 1.5% on a 25-pound gain per cow and 2,000 more cows. Michigan was down 3.8% on 19,000 fewer cows, while output per cow was up 10 pounds. Minnesota was down 1.1% on a 12,000 cow loss, while output per cow was up 30 pounds. New Mexico was down 8.1% on a 32,000 cow drop. Output per cow was up 40 pounds. It was second to Florida which had the biggest decline, down 11.4%.

New York was unchanged, thanks to a 25-pound gain per cow offsetting a loss of 7,000 cows. Oregon was up 0.9% on 1,000 more cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Pennsylvania was off 0.9%, on 8,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 15 pounds.

South Dakota showed the biggest gain, up 13.1%, thanks to 20,000 more cows and a 10-pound gain per cow. Texas was up 6.0%, on 25,000 more cows and a 40-pound gain per cow.

Vermont was down 1.8% on 3,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was up 10 pounds. Washington State was down 2.9% on 9,000 fewer cows, with output per cow up 10 pounds.

As I pondered the July data I was reminded of the old “Got Milk” campaign which endeavored to portray what life would be like if we ever ran out of milk.

We’re not even close to that, according to Matt Gould, analyst and editor of the Dairy and Food Market Analyst newsletter in the August 29 Dairy Radio Now broadcast. But he quickly added “We’re not facing a gusher or a wall of milk either.” He talked about USDA revisions in the report and the fact that July output was only up 0.2%. He spoke of the stress that dairy farm profit margins are under, particularly those in the west where draught has ravaged feed production and lifted hay prices. “We’re not short of milk right now,” he said, “But the outlook isn’t exactly like we’re going to have a surplus any time soon.”

Commenting on July cold storage data, Gould said butter stocks came in below expectations at the same time we have U.S. butter prices near record highs. Retail butter prices keep climbing, he said, and shows that we’re tight on butter. Tight supplies mean expensive prices at the store and he expects that to continue through the end of the year. “That may not be good news for consumers as they think about Thanksgiving and Christmas cookies, but it is positive news for the dairy farmer,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, dairy farmers are keeping cows in the milking string. Culling under federal inspection totaled 230,100 head in July, according to the USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report. That’s down 2,900 head from June and 17,800 head or 7.2% below July 2021. Culling in the January to July period totaled 1.751 million head, down 60,300 or 3.3% from a year ago.

In the week ending August 13, 57,600 dairy cows were sent to slaughter, up 200 head from the previous week, but 2,700 head or 4.5% below a year ago.

Checking the cooler, U.S. butter stocks headed lower in July and remained well below a year ago. The latest cold storage report put the July 31 inventory at 314.4 million pounds, down 16.4 million or 5% from June’s inventory which was revised down 1 million pounds. Stocks were down 82.1 million pounds or 20.7% from a year ago, tenth consecutive month they fell short of the previous year.

American type cheese stocks climbed to 859.9 million pounds, up 13.1 million pounds or 1.6% from June, and were 42.3 million or 5.2% above a year ago.

The “other” cheese category hit 640.4 million pounds, up 5.5 million or 0.9% from June, and 31.2 million pounds or 5.1% above a year ago.

The total cheese inventory set a new record at 1.52 billion pounds, up 16.5 million pounds or 1.1% from June as well as 73.3 million or 5.1% above a year ago.

CME cheese prices were lower following the cold storage data. The cheddar blocks dropped a nickel the next day and closed the last Friday of August at $1.74 per pound, down eight cents on the week and a penny below a year ago.

The barrel’s Friday finish was at $1.8825, down 1.25 cents on the week, 48 cents above a year ago, and an inverted 14.25 cents above the blocks. There were five sales of block on the week at the CME and 18 of barrel.

Retail cheesemakers report that sales range from steady to busy in the Midwest, according to Dairy Market News and one factor increasing customer interest is “the topsy-turvy market tone” of recent weeks. Buyers are potentially getting ahead in case markets reenter another bullish cycle. Food service orders are mixed. Some restaurants, including pizzerias, have reduced hours due to staffing shortfalls. Scheduled downtime at cheese plants has regularly kept milk available at other plants and at similar prices to previous weeks. Some cheesemakers say milk offers are quiet but they are not looking for more. A growing number of producers are saying orders are starting to outpace current availability.

Cheese makers in the West are running busy schedules as milk remains available, though some continue to run below capacity due to delayed deliveries of supplies and labor shortages. Domestic cheese demand was steady to lower this week. Retail sales are down from last year as higher prices impact consumer purchasing. Stakeholders expect an increase in mozzarella sales in coming weeks “as more customers purchase pizzas to enjoy as they watch football.”

Cash butter jumped eighty cents Monday, as traders expected a bullish cold storage report for butter. It climbed to $3.0550 per pound Tuesday, then lost 5.50 cents Wednesday, but ended up closing Friday at $3.0825, up 14.25 cents on the week and $1.3750 above a year ago, highest CME price in seven years and third highest ever. 43 cars traded hands on the week, 5 less than the previous week.

Butter producers say sales are somewhat in line with recent weeks but year to date numbers are starting to lag, partly due to the $3 market prices. Some plants cleared some spot cream this week, but more from the West than within the region. Cream is still regarded as tight to nonexistent, depending on location. Expectations vary on near term tones. Domestic prices have pushed above some global values so stronger import trading is expected to fulfill some seasonal industrial baking needs, according to DMN.

Declining milk production in the West is contributing to reduced cream output though demand remains strong from butter and ice cream makers. Cream availability is tightening and some are reportedly paying premiums for additional loads. Some churns are running below capacity, unable to obtain sufficient cream. Butter output is further hampered by limited tanker availability and labor shortages at some facilities. Bulk butter sales trended higher this week as some spot purchasers are concerned about butter availability in the coming months. Retail and food service demand was unchanged this week, according to DMN.

Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.56 per pound, up four cents on the week, highest since August 4 and 26.75 cents above a year ago on nine sales.

CME dry whey oscillated a little this week but finished two cents higher at 47 cents per pound, three cents below a year ago. There were four sales on the week.

Checking the fields, U.S. corn silking hit 97%, as of the week ending August 21, according to the latest crop progress report. That’s 3% behind a year ago and 2% behind the five-year average. 75% was at the dough stage, down 8% from a year ago, and 4% behind the five-year average. 55% was rated good to excellent, 5% behind a year ago.

Soybean blooming was at 97%, same as a year ago and the five-year average. 84% were setting pods, up 10% from the previous week, 3% behind a year ago and 2% behind the five-year average. 57% of the crop was rated good to excellent, 1% ahead of a year ago.

The continuing declines at the Global Dairy Trade have been blamed primarily on China and its latest dairy import data would indicate the blame is justified.

Whole milk powder imports totaled 81.3 million pounds, down 49.9% from July 2021. Skim milk powder, at 60.4 million pounds, was down 40.6% and whey products totaled 119.5 million pounds, down 16.7%. Cheese imports totaled 25.5 million pounds, down 26.4% from a year ago.

Butter imports, at 20.4 million pounds, were off 0.5%, while anhydrous milkfat, at 12.7 million pounds, was up 44.2%, strongest since April 2021, according to HighGround Dairy (HGD), “as China takes advantage of the discounted fat from New Zealand.”

Fluid milk and cream volumes were the lowest since May 2020, according to HGD, due to steep declines from Europe, however on a brighter note, lactose imports hit a record 34.1 million pounds, up 30.5%. The U.S. accounted for 82% market share, according to HGD.

HighGround adds that “China's diversification of feed sources for livestock has continued as unfavorable weather and the war in Ukraine tightens commodities. Additionally, over the past few years, rising trade tensions between China and the U.S. have affected bilateral soybean trade. Within a framework of food security, China has sought replacements for soybean meal and other products produced from soybeans.”

The August 23 daily dairy report says “China imported more U.S. whey last month than in any month since June 2018, just before the trade war pushed China to seek other suppliers. Although today the trade war is not running as hot as it once was, China still levies punitive tariffs on most U.S. dairy products including 35% tariffs on milk powder and butter imports as well as tariffs between 35.5% and 39.5% on U.S. cheese.”

“U.S. exporters can apply for relief from tariffs on an individual basis,” says the DDR, “but border taxes have minimized shipments of these U.S. dairy products to China and boosted market share for product from Oceania and Europe.”

“The United States accounted for 59.3% of China’s total whey imports in July,” according to the DDR, “the highest share since May 2018. In contrast, the United States accounted for just 3.7% of Chinese milk powder imports and 3.1% of its cheese imports in July.”

Speaking of the Global Dairy Trade, the second “Pulse” auction was held August 23, designed to “enhance liquidity,” according to the GDT. It is run opposite weeks to the main event and only offers Fonterra whole milk powder.

The 20-minute event had 20 winning bidders, up from 15 on August 9. There was 2.2 million pounds of product offered and sold at $3,385 per metric ton, up $10 from the August 16 main event.

In other trade news, StoneX reports that New Zealand exports in July were a little better than expected, up 9.4% from last year however, June was revised down from a 19.7% drop to 25.2%, so combined volume for June plus July turned out about 1% lower than thought. Shipments to China improved, down only 4.3% from last year compared to the minus 17.9% pace over the past 12 months. It’s the ﬁrst sign that imports might be improving,” StoneX concludes, “but the fact that WMP was down again last week would argue that demand is still not great.”

New Zealand is oﬀ to a slow start in the new season, says StoneX. “July milk solids production was 5.5% below last year which is much weaker than the plus 1.1% we were expecting. New Zealand is currently in its winter months but it was the fourth warmest on record and if that’s any indication of what’s to come as summer rolls around, it could have adverse aﬀects on pasture growth.”

Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted seven offers of export assistance from CWT this week that helped them capture sales of 922,000 pounds of American-type cheese, 86,000 pounds of whole milk powder and 77,000 pounds of cream cheese.

The product is going to customers in Asia, Middle East-North Africa and Oceania through December and puts CWT’s 2022 exports at 63.4 million pounds of American type cheeses, 459,000 pounds of butter, 28.7 million pounds of whole milk powder and 6.6 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 18 countries and equivalent to 856 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.

Lee Mielke is a graduate of Brown Institute in Minneapolis, MN. He’s formerly the voice of the radio show “DairyLine,” and his column appears in agricultural papers across the U.S. Contact him at lkmielke@juno.com.