Ohio State improves standing among public universities in new rankings

COLUMBUS, OH. — The Ohio State University moved up to 16th among public universities according to U.S. News & World Report’s best colleges rankings for 2023. That’s an improvement of one spot.

Ohio State ranked 49th among national universities. Compared to 2022, the national rank did not change.

Ohio State’s strong commitment to military connected students is reflected in the new report and ranks the university 24th nationally and 16th among public institutions.

The university was recently awarded the collegiate purple star. The program recognizes public and independent colleges and universities in Ohio that are supportive and inclusive of military connected students.

U.S. News & World Report’s rankings show the undergraduate program in the College of Nursing improved five spots nationally and three spots among public universities, ranking fifth nationally and second among publics.

"Our bachelor of science in nursing program has risen in ranking and reputation on the strength of our world class faculty, staff and students," said Bernadette Melnyk, university chief wellness officer and dean of the College of Nursing. "They demonstrate every day the power of their passion and purpose to dream, discover and deliver a healthier and brighter future for all."

The College of Engineering’s undergraduate program improved two spots among public universities that also offer a doctoral degree, up to 14th.

"It’s rewarding to see that faculty and staff efforts to optimize evidence-based classroom practices while increasing the number, quality and diversity of engineering graduates is bearing fruit," said College of Engineering dean Ayanna Howard. "Leaning into our mission as a land grant institution, we will continue to meet the growing talent demand in Ohio and beyond."

And the undergraduate program at Fisher College of Business improved one spot, to 13th, nationally.

"We’re proud that our efforts to prepare tomorrow’s leaders for success as business professionals are being recognized nationally," said Anil K. Makhija, dean and John W. Berry, senior chair in business at Fisher. "This recognition is one of the many inputs we use to continuously gauge our progress in how we’re meeting the educational needs of our undergraduate students and the global workforce. We look forward to building on these efforts and further differentiating Fisher as a leader in undergraduate business education."

Now in its 38th year, the rankings evaluate more than 1,450 colleges and universities on up to 17 measures of academic quality.