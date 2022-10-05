Reducing spread of herbicide resistant weed seed during harvest and tillage operations

EAST LANSING, MI. — Herbicide resistant weeds including horseweed (marestail), waterhemp and Palmer amaranth are spreading across Michigan, leading to increased weed control costs and reductions in soybean yield. Because of this, producers need to take action to prevent or reduce the spread of these weeds. Combines, tractors and tillage equipment have been identified as some of the main culprits in spreading weed seed from field to field.

The first step is to scout all of your soybean fields prior to harvest and determine if herbicide-resistant weeds are present. Almost all marestail in Michigan is glyphosate resistant and many populations are also resistant to the ALS-inhibiting (group two) herbicides. Waterhemp and Palmer amaranth are also commonly resistant to glyphosate and the ALS inhibiting herbicides and can be easily distinguished from other pigweed species by their smooth and hairless stems. Additional information on identifying and managing herbicide resistant weeds is available at Michigan State University weed science at https://www.canr.msu.edu/weeds.

One of the most practical and effective methods of reducing field to field spread of weed seed is to harvest fields or areas of fields infested with herbicide resistant weeds after harvesting all of your clean fields.

When infested fields must be harvested before clean fields, a thorough top to bottom and front to back cleaning of the combine is recommended. However, this may take four to five hours, so it is probably not possible when moving from field to field. When a thorough cleaning is not possible, Iowa State University Extension agricultural engineer emeritus Mark Hanna recommends investing 15 to 30 minutes to remove at least some of the plant material before leaving the field. The steps to this procedure are listed below.

• Remove the combine head and open the doors at the bottom of the rock trap, clean grain elevator and the unloading auger sump.

• Clear the area around the combine to avoid injury from flying debris.

• Allow the combine to “self-clean” by starting it up and running it with the thresher and separator at full speed, the concave clearance and cleaning shoe sieves fully open and the cleaning fan set to the maximum speed. Drive the combine over the end rows or other rough ground to dislodge biomaterial.

• Shut the combine off and use an air compressor or leaf blower to clean the feederhouse, rock trap and head. Using a two-strap dust mask and eye protection is highly recommended when using an air compressor or leaf blower.

• Close the doors on the rock trap, elevator and unloading auger sump when finished.

While the procedure outlined above will help reduce the quantity of weed seed moved from field to field by the combine, it is not as effective for removing small seeds as a complete top to bottom cleanout. Therefore, consider thoroughly cleaning the combine on rainy days and again at the end of the season. Information regarding a complete and thorough combine cleanout is available at https://www.canr.msu.edu/resources/recommended-procedures-for-a-complete-top-to-bottom-and-front-to-back-combine-cleanout by Iowa State University and Michigan State University Extension.

The Michigan Soybean Committee produced a short and very practical video presentation on cleaning a combine to prevent the spread of herbicide resistant weeds. The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEke-cLVXVc.

Weed seeds also travel on tractor tires and tillage implements, so tilling your weed infested fields after your clean fields is the best way to prevent spreading weed seeds during tillage operations. When this is not possible, remove as much soil as you can from all tires and the ground working parts of tillage implements before entering a new field.

The steps you take this fall to reduce the spread of herbicide resistant weeds will also help prevent the spread of soil borne pathogens such as sudden death syndrome, white mold and soybean cyst nematodes.