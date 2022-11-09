Michigan SARE mini grants support training for farm educators

EAST LANSING, MI. — Apply now for mini grants of up to $1,500 from Michigan SARE (USDA Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education). These funds support train the trainer projects such as conferences or events that teach non-profit farm educators, MSU Extension educators, USDA and MDARD staff, lenders, or other agriculture support professionals about sustainable agriculture. In addition, the funds can be used to train farmers for roles where they will teach other farmers, such as mentoring, apprenticeships or leading farmer networks. Historically, these mini grants have supported the Michigan family farms conference, cover crop demonstrations, a video series and workshops.

SARE wants to fund your great ideas!

Focus areas for 2022 through 2023 include assisting beginning or underserved farmers, addressing climate change or improving environmental sustainability, farm viability or quality of life for farmers and communities. To apply:

1. Review the application form at https://misare.msu.edu/pdf/MI_Mini-Grant_App_Form.pdf.

2. Create a draft of your ideas, including the intended audience, educational topic, guest speakers, project narrative and budget. The project narrative should include background, stakeholder involvement, expected outcomes, approach, method/activities and evaluation methods.

3. Connect with State SARE Coordinators Sarah Fronczak at froncza3@msu.edu or Katie Brandt at brandtk7@msu.edu to discuss your idea, with questions or to request feedback on your application before submitting it.

4. Apply

If your project is funded, be sure to evaluate participants before and after your event to be able to complete the post-event evaluation form at https://misare.msu.edu/pdf/MI_Mini-grant_PostEvent_Survey.pdf.

In addition, Michigan SARE supports one conference annually to host the SARE farmer forum. The funds total $6,000 to support a space where several SARE grant recipients can share the results and impacts of their projects. The next round of funding for the SARE farmer forum would fund events between January 2023 and December 2023.

NCR-SARE aims to strengthen communities, increase profitability and improve the environment through grants and education. SARE has distributed $8,652,539 to fund 296 grant projects in Michigan through Michigan State University since 1988. The program aims to support diversity, equity and inclusion in food and agriculture systems and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity (including gender expression), sexual orientation, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program or political beliefs.