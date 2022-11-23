Attend the in-person 2022 thumb ag day

EAST LANSING, MI. — Michigan State University Extension and your local agriculture educators will be hosting thumb ag day on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Ubly Heights Country Club (2409 E. Atwater Road in Ubly, Michigan 48475). After two years of virtual programming, we are returning this event to an in-person event. This year will be much the same as before the hiatus with a tradeshow in addition to the educational meetings. However, new this year is a track focused on animal agriculture in the morning.

The tradeshow will open at 8:30 a.m. and run throughout the day until 3:30 p.m. There will be an optional lunch buffet available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10. There is no need to register, just show up and we will get you checked in at the door.

If you are a vendor who is interested in a booth space, please register online at https://events.anr.msu.edu.

The field crops track will run similar to previous years in the classroom, though the scheduling will be different compared to normal in regards to the available RUP credits, they will not be in one big block in the afternoon. The animal agriculture track will run in the bar area from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. The schedules for both rooms are as follows.

Room 1: Classroom

9:15 a.m. - Wildlife management for crop damage, Tami Giroux, MDARD wildlife biologist

9:50 a.m. - Using your ag data to maximize productivity and profitability, Rich Price, MSU crop modeling lab

10:20 a.m. - Thumb ag update: local field crops educators will give updates on projects in the area for the year, Jenna Falor and Phil Kaatz, MSU Extension field crop educators

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. - Lunch buffet ($10 per person, optional)

1 p.m. - Succession planning, Corey Clark, MSU Extension farm business management educator

2:05 p.m. Carbon markets, Matt Gammans, MSU department of agricultural, food and resource economics

Room 2: Bar Area

9 a.m. - MSU feedlot research with beef x Holstein steers, Jerad Jaborek, MSU Extension feedlot educator

9:45 a.m. - Direct marketing meat and poultry, Jeannine Schweihofer, MSU Extension meat quality educator

10:15 a.m. - Profitable feeding systems, Barry Bradford, MSU department of animal science

Can we preserve and store 80% moisture haylage?, Martin Mangual, MSU Extension dairy educator

Local dairy extension work, Marianne Murawski, MSU Extension dairy educator

We are excited to bring thumb ag day back in-person this year. We are even more excited to be able to offer additional programming from the other MSU Extension agriculture educators in subject matters we have not previously included.

RUP credits are currently pending for this event. Three total CCA CEUs will be available. The morning session in the field crops track qualifies for 0.5 IPM and 1.5 CM, and Gamman’s presentation in the afternoon qualifies for 1 PD.

For more information, please contact Shelly Sowles at 989-269-9949 or email at sowles@msu.edu, or Jenna Falor at 517-449-9055 or email at falorjen@msu.edu.