Bane-Welker expands Ashland Construction brand into Ohio

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. — Bane-Welker is pleased to announce the addition of the Ashland construction brand in Plain City, Ohio. The company has a super center in Pendleton, Indiana.

“We’re excited to expand the Ashland brand in our Ohio markets offering it to our construction and ag customers,” stated Jason Bane, President of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Our Indiana super center has outperformed our expectations and the expansion into Ohio will be of great value to our customers in that market.”

Adding the sales and service of this construction equipment helps expand Bane-Welker’s coverage area for service.The Ashland website says it best: Ashland Industries’ motto is Do More. From maximizing the productive capabilities of customers, to providing uncompromising customer service, every strategy and tactic is first passed through that mantra. If it doesn’t allow customers to Do More, it’s not a priority. The customer is our north star and they are guiding us towards exciting new opportunities and products.

“It’s important that we continue to be able to provide top notch service and sales for all brands we offer to our valued customers,” stated Bane. “Our goal is to be a reliable, one stop shop for our customers whether they are in ag or construction, saving them time and effort when it comes to their business needs.”

Bane-Welker Equipment, founded in 1967 by the late Kenneth and Patricia Bane, is an agriculture equipment company representing Case IH and other complimentary brands. Bane-Welker offers new and used equipment, parts, sales, service, precision farming, online parts sales and customer support. The company operates nine stores in Indiana including Crawfordsville, La Crosse, Lebanon, Remington, Terre Haute, Pendleton, Plymouth, Winamac, and Wingate, and six stores in Ohio including Circleville, Eaton, Georgetown, Plain City, Utica, and Wilmington. In 2018, the company became 100% employee owned.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Karl Locascio at 765-866-0494. For Ashland scraper parts, sales or service info, contact Dallas Foster at 765-778-1991 or visit www.Bane-Welker.com.