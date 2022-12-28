Ohio Farm Bureau trustees elected at 104th annual meeting

COLUMBUS, OH - Ohio Farm Bureau members celebrated “our legacy, our future” as the organization held its 104th annual meeting earlier this month in Columbus. Nearly 370 delegates from all 88 Ohio counties established the organization’s policy goals for the coming year, recognized county Farm Bureau and individual achievements and honored industry leaders.

The following Ohio Farm Bureau members were elected as officers during the organization’s 104th annual meeting December 8 and December 9, 2022 in Columbus.

Bill Patterson of Chesterland has been re-elected president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, which is the highest elected office in the state’s largest farm and food organization. Patterson has been on the state board since 2011 as District 4 trustee representing Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties.

Cy Prettyman of New Bloomington has been re-elected first vice president of the organization. He joined OFBF’s board of trustees in 2012. He will continue as the District 7 representative covering Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland counties.

Chris Weaver of Lyons has been elected treasurer of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Weaver has been a member of OFBF’s board of trustees for 9 years and represents members in his district that encompasses Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.