Top Farmer Conference focuses on positioning strategies in 2023

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — Farmers can stimulate their thinking about agriculture’s future and how to position their farm to be successful in the years ahead at Purdue University’s annual top farmer conference on January 6.

Farm management experts and agricultural economists from Purdue, the University of Kentucky, Iowa State University, Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. Inc., and Halderman Real Estate & Farm Management will be on hand to guide participants on how to analyze financial challenges and discuss opportunities for their operations.

"Agriculture is a dynamic and changing industry,” said James Mintert, Purdue agricultural economics professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “We developed the top farmer conference with that in mind. We want producers and agribusiness professionals alike to understand the current economic climate and identify strategies that will position their operations for future growth and success."

This year’s conference features sessions on the interest rate outlook and how it will impact farms, what’s ahead for farmland values, key factors affecting used farm machinery values and understanding the drivers of fertilizer prices. The conference will conclude with a presentation on the outlook for corn and soybeans as well as a longer view of what’s ahead for the U.S. agriculture economy and the management implications.

The one day conference will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET at Purdue’s Beck Agricultural Center, 4550 U.S. 52, West Lafayette on January 6. Registration is $150. If you are unable to attend in-person, you can still join remotely. Note that conference video recordings and slide deck presentations will be available only to registered participants.The conference is sponsored by Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture and Farm Credit Mid-America. For more information or to register, contact Sarah Zahn at smithse@purdue.edu or 765-494-7004 or visit https://purdue.ag/topfarmer.

Session topics and presenters:

“How high will rates go and implications for the farm economy,” Jason Henderson (professor and senior associate dean for Purdue’s College of Agriculture), Michael Langemeier (professor and associate director for Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture) and Brady Brewer (Purdue associate professor of agricultural economics).

“Farmland prices: how high is too high,” Todd Kuethe (Purdue associate professor and Schrader endowed chair in Farmland Economics), R.D. Schrader (president for Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company Inc.), and Howard Halderman (president and CEO for Halderman Real Estate & Farm Management).

“Fertilizer outlook: what’s in store for 2023 and 2024,” Mike Rahm (independent consultant for Michael R Rahm Consulting LLC).

“Rising used machinery costs: is there an end in sight,” Tyler Mark (associate professor of agricultural economics for the University of Kentucky).

“Ag outlook: looking beyond the 2023 crop year,” Chad Hart (professor of economics and crop marketing specialist for Iowa State University).

The Center for Commercial Agriculture was founded in 2011 to provide professional development and educational programs for farmers. Housed within Purdue University’s Department of Agricultural Economics, the center’s faculty and staff develop and execute research and educational programs that address the different needs of managing in today’s business environment.