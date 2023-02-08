Great Lakes Crop Summit celebrates record attendance

LANSING, MI. — The 2023 Great Lakes Crop Summit (GLCS) drew record attendance this year, with nearly 1,200 people attending the two-day conference in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. This annual conference brings together corn, soybean and wheat farmers from across the state for educational sessions, networking and a trade show featuring more than 60 agribusinesses. The event is hosted by the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan, the Michigan Soybean Committee and the Michigan Wheat Program.“The Great Lakes Crop Summit is the only event in Michigan tailored specifically to the needs of corn, soybean and wheat farmers,” said Kristin Poley, event coordinator for GLCS. “This record attendance reflects the value that farmers see in the learning and networking opportunities provided by the event. We thank Michigan farmers for their continued support and we look forward to next year!”Next year’s event takes place January 24 and 25, 2024 and will mark GLCS’s tenth anniversary.More information about the event is available online at greatlakescropsummit.com.