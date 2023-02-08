Registration opens for the Ag Women Engage Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — The 2023 Ag Women Engage Conference (formerly known as the Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference) begins on February 22 at the new Terre Haute Convention Center. The conference includes two days of guest speakers, networking opportunities and breakout sessions addressing personal, family and farm issues affecting women, families and farm businesses.Brenda Mack, a fourth-generation small crop producer and associate professor in the department of social work at Bemidji State University, will present a keynote session on building and strengthening resiliency for those in agriculture.Educational sessions throughout the two days will cover farm succession planning, marketing, new technologies, financial strategies, mental health resources, home food vendor guidelines and more.“The Ag Women Engage Conference continues the networking and professional development tradition set by the Midwest Women in Agriculture Conference. It’s a new name, but the same fantastic education and conversations will be taking place,” said Elysia Rodgers, Purdue Extension – Dekalb County director, agriculture and natural resources educator, and conference organizer.Youth in grades eight through 12 and undergraduates are invited to attend the Young Ladies in Agriculture Forum, taking place in tandem with the AWE Conference on February 22 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. ET. Topics include financial strategies, building a strong resume and networking in the agriculture industry.A pre-conference session, “Becoming the Employer of Choice,” is scheduled for February 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. The human resource management curriculum is geared for farm managers and owners looking to improve their human resource management skills.The cost for the pre-conference session is $50. Conference registration is $125. Register by February 10 online at https://web.cvent.com/event/b6d84ec2-948a-450e-8b79-36e4e98a7ecd/summary?_ga=2.263407690.796743416.1674569559-1907105434.1674569559&utm_source=cision&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=unsag&utm_campaign=230126rodgerswomeninagexpoag. The Young Ladies in Agriculture Forum cost is $20, with registration online at https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7PTnOOdMgPSuPXg.For accommodation or more information, contact Rodgers at 260-925-2562 or eberry@purdue.edu.