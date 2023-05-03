AgriPOWER leadership and advocacy program accepting applications

Ty Higgins

In 2023, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation will select individuals to participate in AgriPOWER, a leadership and advocacy development program, which will consist of seven multi-day institutes (17 total days). AgriPOWER is a program of Ohio Farm Bureau and designed for farmers and agribusiness professionals. It focuses on public issues that are relevant to the food industry such as consumer relations, regulations, energy and trade policies. In AgriPOWER, individuals develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders and advocates for agriculture by learning from experts in these fields.Two of the institute sessions will be held out of state (one in Washington, D.C. and the other location will be decided at a later date) to help class members gain a valuable understanding of national and global issues.Individuals may nominate themselves or have their nomination sponsored by their respective county Farm Bureau, other agricultural organization, or employer. All applicants must be Farm Bureau members. Applications must be submitted by August 1, 2023 at https://form.jotform.com/223483640864057.For complete application details, a schedule of sessions, more about the program, and tuition and scholarship opportunities, visit https://ofbf.org/tag/agripower.Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities.