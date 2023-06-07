Armyworms are an insect pest that needs to be scouted

Ned Birkey

What’s left of May is forecast to be a repeat of the past several days of sunshine and mild to warm weather, which is expected to continue through May, though the forecast for June is for more normal precipitation. At the Michigan State University (MSU) Enviroweather station at Applewood Orchards in Deerfield, the growing degree day (GDD) (heat units) for 2023 are 466 GDD, slightly behind last year (490 GDD) and the six-year average of 468.5 GDD. Precipitation as of April 1 has been 4.12 inches compared to 4.87 inches last year and a six-year average of 5.91 inches.

Corn in the early season can be green, purple or yellow depending upon the varietal characteristics, air and soil temperature, compaction, herbicide injury or nitrogen deficiency. Unless there is an identified problem, corn will grow out of discoloration to a healthy, dark green color in a few days or weeks. Monroe County, based on historical soil test results, has sufficient phosphorus, so this may not be the cause of purple corn. Dry soils accumulate more nitrate nitrogen, so this may not be the cause of yellow corn. Nighttime temperatures are not forecast to be cool enough to be a problem, so warm days and plenty of sunshine should allow young plants to grow quickly and of a nice, dark green color. Some wilting may occur with no rain in the forecast, but this is another matter. Corn planting has mostly finished, with dry soil conditions persisting. Early season dry weather is continued through May, which allowed plants to root deeper to find moisture. At this time, the Weather Prediction Center is calling for more normal rainfall to return into June. Black cutworms and armyworms are two insect pests of corn to scout, although armyworms will prefer wheat and other vegetation unless or until it matures and plants dry out. Corn produces DIMBOA (Benzoxazinoids), a natural defense against European corn borers and pathogens including fungi and bacteria. Higher concentrations of DIMBOA are found in very early plant growth stages, diminishing as plants grow.

Wheat will be flowering very soon now that most fields are rapidly moving from the “boot” stage (Feekes stage 9) and heading out at Feekes growth stage 10.5. Flowering begins at Feekes 10.5.1 stage and is considered the optimum time to apply fungicides to suppress Fusarium head blight (scab). However, the forecast for generally warm and dry weather means that the pathogen may not be present sufficient to justify spraying. Varietal characteristics, such as disease resistance, is very important and one reason to not throw away the company literature which describes variety traits.

The Penn State fusarium head blight (scab) infection computer model will give disease forecasting projections and is a very useful guide to predict the incidence of scab this year for our area. Dry weather does not favor disease development at this time. Armyworms are an insect pest that needs to be scouted as they can almost literally march across wheat fields, eating and clipping heads.

Wheat Summer Field Day registration is now open for the June 14 Michigan Wheat Program to be held at the MSU Plant Pathology Research Center. Plot tours begin at 9 a.m. Dr. Jan Byrne of the MSU Plant Diagnostic Clinic will accept and evaluate ailing wheat plants that farmers bring with them. RSVP at www.miwheat.org or 888-943-2801. This educational program is offered free of charge. After the program, an after lunch walking tour of the MSU wheat variety trials and research plots at the Mason Research farm is available.

Watering the garden (and lawns) can be simple, complicated, a science and an art. In simple terms, a garden, planted in the soil, needs about one inch of water per week. However, smaller plants need less, while bigger plants use more and the air temperature, amount of sunlight, transpiration and evapotranspiration all affect water use and efficiency. Although plants need about one inch of water per week, it likely is not best to only water once per week. Plants do best when watered about three times per week, factoring in rain and heat. Seedlings, with small root systems, may do best when watered even twice a day until they become established. The worst time to water is evenings which may then keep the foliage wet for 12 to 18 hours, factoring in dew, which can allow diseases to become established. A drip system or otherwise watering earlier in the day so the foliage remains or can become dry is better.

If you don’t have a rain gauge in the garden, use a small can such as a tuna or cat food can to measure when one inch of rain or water has been collected. One inch of water per one square foot equals .62 gallon. For scale, an inch of water in one acre equals 27,154 gallons of water. To save money on the water bill, use mulch, untreated grass clippings or black and white newspaper to help keep weeds suppressed and retain soil moisture.