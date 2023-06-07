Auction Calendar

Farmers Advance

JUNE 7

KENDALLVILLE, IN. There will be a personal property auction at 5 p.m. held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com for more information.

JUNE 10

GRAND BLANC, MI. There will be an estate auction at 10 a.m. held by Narhi Auctions. Call 810-266-6474 or email info@narhiauctions.com to learn more.

JUNE 11

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a personal property auction held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call Jared Sipe at 260-750-1553 for more details.

JUNE 13

WOODBURN, IN. There will be an auction for about 14 acres in three tracts at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call Jerry Ehle at 866-340-0445 for more details.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be an auction for the estate of David Dauer held by Sheridan Auction. Call 517-676-9800 or visit sheridanauctionservice.com to learn more.

FULTON, MI. There will be a Bob & Martha Gibson farm equipment inventory reduction auction held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4987 or visit Orbitbid.com for more information.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a semi truck & trailer auction held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4988 or visit Repocast.com for more details.

JUNE 14

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a P Four Farms inventory reduction auction held by Miedema Auctioneers. Call 616-261-4987 or visit Orbitbid.com to learn more.

JUNE 15

ALLEN COUNTY, IN. There will be an auction for about five acres in one tract at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call Jerry Ehle at 866-340-0445 for more details.

MILAN, MI. There will be an estate auction at 10 a.m. held by Braun and Helmer Auction. Call 734-368-1736 or visit braunandhelmer.com to learn more.

HILLSDALE, MI. There will be a farm equipment and machinery auction at 4:30 p.m. held by Spieth & Satow. Call 517-439-2528 or visit spiethandsatow.com for more information.

BYRON, MI. There will be a moving, vehicle and boat auction at 10 a.m. held by Narhi Auctions. Call 810-266-6474 or visit narhiauctions.com to learn more.

JUNE 19

WARSAW, IN. There will be an auction for about 36 acres at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call Gary Bailey at 260-417-4838 or Phil Wolfe at 260-248-1191 for more details.

AUBURN, IN. There will be an auction for about 104.64 acres in four tracts held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com to learn more.

AUBURN, IN. There will be an auction for about 104 acres in four tracts at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call Jerry Ehle at 866-340-0445 for more details.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be an auction held by Sheridan Auction. Call 517-676-9800 or visit sheridanauctionservice.com for more information.

JUNE 22

MOROCCO, IN. There will be an auction for about 309 acres in five tracts at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call Matt Wiseman at 219-689-4373 or Jim Hayworth at 765-427-1913 for more details.

MOROCCO, IN. There will be a land auction at 409 South Pol Street at 6 p.m. EST held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com for more information.

ONLINE ONLY. There will be a personal property auction held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call Phil Wolfe at 260-248-1191 for more details.

JUNE 24

ONAWAY, MI. There will be a real estate auction for an equestrian center, home and land at 10 a.m. held by Leist Auctioneers. Call 833-323-2BID or visit MichiganAuction.com to learn more.

JUNE 26

COLUMBIA CITY, IN. There will be an auction for about 74 acres in three tracts in held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com to learn more.

JUNE 27

COLUMBIA CITY, IN. There will be an auction for about 70 acres in three tracts at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call Arden Schrader at 260-229-2442 or Luke Schrader at 260-229-7089 for more details.

JUNE 29

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH. There will be an auction for about 725.5 acres in 14 tracts held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com to learn more.

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH. There will be an auction for about 733 acres in 14 tracts at 8 a.m. held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call Jerry Ehle at 866-340-0445 or Luke Schrader at 260- 229-7089 for more details.

FINDLAY, OH. There will be a land auction at 1 p.m. at 1017 E. Sandusky Street in Findlay, Ohio held by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company. Call 800-451-2709 or visit schraderauction.com for more details.

JULY 15

CANBY, MI. There will be an antique, classic and collector special consignment auction onsite and online at 9 a.m. held by Regnier Auction Company. Visit regnierauction.com for more information.