Give yourself the dairy best

Dairy’s foes have tried to challenge it, but June remains Dairy Month because U.S. dairy farmers keep on keeping on and because consumers know the value and wholesomeness of real cow’s milk and dairy products made from it. The U.S. dairy industry has also done much to insure that Americans keep getting a safe, healthy and yes a sustainable food and beverage supply to enjoy.Plant-based competitors are striving to cut in on fluid milk consumption and they have been mildly successful but their effort to entice America’s love for real cheese and butter in particular has not succeeded. Plant-based manufactured products are hard pressed to match the inherent nutritional package that cow’s milk and real dairy products offer. A casual read of the ingredients on the box of any of these plant-based imposters is all the evidence one really needs.The myth that plant-based “milk” is healthier than cow’s milk is just not true. Kathleen Merrigan, professor of sustainable food systems at Arizona State University and a deputy secretary of agriculture under President Barack Obama, has stated the case in a recent press release from the National Milk Producers Federation.“Plant-based beverages have much lower protein, numerous additives of dubious value and a lack of uniform quality that should give anyone pause,” according to Merrigan, “but it’s also not shocking the misinformation continues. Money talks and the plant-based sector is well funded with plenty of media allies and a ready-made base of support in a vegan community that insists a diet that’s impossibly difficult to follow and prone to malnourishment should be adopted by everyone.”“It also comes down to the names of the products themselves. If whatever substance of the moment is put in front of the word “milk,” then a false impression of nutritional equivalence, if not superiority, is easy to create. If that weren’t the intention, the plant-based beverage peddlers wouldn’t be doing it.”“The good news,” says Merrigan, “is nutrition experts are seeing through it, hence endorsement of integrity in dairy labeling from the American Academy of Pediatrics and others. And consumers are seeing through it, which is why we’re seeing data like this, in which after years of gains, the plant-based tide is starting to recede.”It’s unfortunate for farmers and for consumers that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not taken a more definitive stand on the labeling of artificial plant-based products and backed up the FDA’s own standards of identity so the dairy industry must do a better job of educating the public.Yes, fluid milk consumption has declined. Many beverages are competing for shelf space in today’s grocery stores and consumer lifestyles and preferences have changed, however, contrary to what the plant-based manufactures would have you believe, U.S. milk consumption continues to increase albeit in other forms, primarily cheese.Professional cooks and high-end restaurants know there is no compromise and no substitute for real dairy cheese and real dairy butter. They not only taste better, but they are also better for you, for your family and yes for the very earth we walk on.Cow’s milk and beef on the hoof are indeed the original and best plant-based choice you can make, made and grown on the farm, not a test tube. As I have said before, “Let the cows eat the grass. Give yourself the dairy best and celebrate June Dairy Month once again.”