Michigan State University Extension offers supervisor on-farm produce safety training

Phillip Tocco

This online training provides education and resources regarding the requirements of the FSMA Produce Safety Rule as well as a resource for supervisors seeking annual produce safety retraining. The course is self-paced and requires a time commitment of four hours over the span of three weeks.

At the end of the course, on-farm produce safety supervisors can expect to have a better understanding of the basic requirements under FSMA that fall within their job responsibilities. They will also be better equipped to identify food safety risks in their daily work, and they will leave the course with actionable plans for better skill-based employee trainings and emergency response measures for their farm. All participants will receive a certificate of course completion for finishing all assignments and quizzes. Those achieving 90% or higher on quizzes and assignments will receive a certificate of mastery.

The course is available through Michigan State University’s Desire to Learn (D2L) online learning platform and includes two weeks of short lessons on relevant produce safety topics and one additional week to submit quizzes and assignments.

The course is comprised of nine modules that relate to good agricultural practices and regulations within the FSMA Produce Safety Rule.

Course modules

• Module 1. The basics

• Module 2. Keeping things clean

• Module 3. Hygienic design

• Module 4. Worker training soft skills

• Module 5. Wildlife scouting

• Module 6. Worker retraining

• Module 7. Water

• Module 8. On-farm composting

• Module 9. Record keeping

Farm supervisors in charge of on-farm produce safety and/or worker training are invited to attend. The class is limited to a maximum of 15 attendees. Registration for each course closes one week before the course starts.

The cost for this training is $100.

This course is available online through Michigan State University. Preregistration is required!

The course will be held on the following dates.

• August 7 to 25, 2023

• October 2 to 20, 2023

• November 6 to 24 2023

• December 4 to 22 2023

• January 8 to 26 2024

• February 5 to 23 2024

• March 4 to 22 2024

For more information about the course, to register or to check back about future dates, please visit the online produce safety supervisor training website (https://www.canr.msu.edu/agrifood_safety/online-produce-safety-supervisor-training).

This presentation is not and was not intended to fulfill requirement §112.22 (c). Though these learnings supplement an individual’s understanding of food safety and the Produce Safety Rule, individuals that must meet §112.22 (c) are strongly encouraged to take either the produce safety alliance grower training or equivalent.

Funding for this program was made possible by the Food and Drug Administration through grant PAR-16-137. The views expressed in the program do not necessarily reflect the official policies if the Department of Health and Human Services nor does any mention of trade names, commercial practices or organization imply endorsement by the United States Government.