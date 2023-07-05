Living with bats in Michigan: Benefits, dangers and how to handle

Kylie Martin

It's that time of year when bats are having babies — known as pups — all over Michigan, often to the dismay of homeowners.

What's more, it is illegal to move them.

Bats are protected in Michigan. While male bat colonies can be removed, maternity colonies cannot be disturbed until pups are able to fly, leaving many Detroiters stuck with their winged roommates for the next several months.

It's enough to drive anyone batty.

Here’s what to know.

Why is it illegal to rehabilitate bats in Michigan?

Bats are protected by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which makes it illegal to rehabilitate bats for the safety of both the resident and the bat. While non-professional DIY-ing bat removal poses the risk of rabies, many bat species are federally protected due to the species’ declining populations, resulting in serious penalties if a bat is injured or killed.

What are the sounds, smells and other signs that you may have a bat infestation?

Bat infestations are characterized by rub marks, guano (bat droppings), a strong smell of ammonia, and openings as small as an inch in the interior of a home that bats use as entry points.

What are the dangers from living around bats?

While rabies poses a rare threat, bat guano is the most serious concern.

Over time, bat droppings and urine can accumulate and soak through ceilings, ruining insulation and particle board, and destroying a home’s structural integrity to the point of collapse.

Apart from structural damage, guano has the potential to spread disease. When disturbed and improperly cleaned up, bat guano can cause histoplasmosis in humans, a lung infection from breathing in air contaminated with fungal spores (histoplasma capsulatum).

How to reduce costly structural damage incurred by bat droppings?

While you can’t reduce the damage once it occurs, if you notice signs of a bat infestation, you can help to prevent further damage by taking action quickly and hiring experts to remove the bat colony properly and prevent future bat issues.

When can you finally have a professional remove a maternity colony from your attic?

Following mating season in the late fall and hibernation through the winter, female bats give birth to a single pup each spring. Bat colonies then must remain untouched until the pups are weaned and able to fly in the fall.

Exclusion devices like humane bat valves and one-way bat doors are used by wildlife control experts to remove a bat colony. Experts will then seal all other entry points, as well as clean and sanitize areas that have been contaminated by guano and sometimes perform a full attic restoration if needed.

What can be done to prevent and deter bats from entering your home in the first place?

The most effective preventative measure you can take is to find and seal any cracks and holes that could be used as entry points. While bats don’t gnaw or scratch to create entry points, they can utilize pre-existing entry points that might’ve been created by outdoor elements or other pests.

Bats prefer dark, quiet places to roost, so things like bright lights and white noise machines might persuade them to stay away. Because of their strong sense of smell, scents like peppermint and eucalyptus can also be used as natural deterrents.

You can also purchase a bat house as an alternative safe shelter for colonies to roost in.

What are the benefits of living around bats?

While bats may not be welcome inside your house, they can make for some pretty good neighbors.

Depending on their size and species, bats can eat 600-1,000 insects an hour, including mosquitos that may carry human diseases. Other delicacies in a bat’s diet are flies, beetles and moths, helping to get rid of pesky insects for free.

Although it causes structural damage inside a home, bat guano acts as an excellent fertilizer and provides important nutrients to cave communities where bats also reside.

Bats also contribute to agriculture, helping to pollinate plants and disperse seeds.