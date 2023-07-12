Do ladybugs bite? Yes, but you shouldn't be too worried about them.

Olivia Munson, Farmers Advance

You may know ladybugs for their red and black spots. But did you know the "ladybug" is actually more than one type of insect?

There are about 5,000 species in the Coccinellidae, or ladybug, family. And they come in more variations than the classic red, including black, yellow, white and brown.

These small bugs are often considered a sign of good luck. Despite this and their cute appearance, ladybugs can still bite like any other insect. Here is what to know about ladybug bites and more.

Do ladybugs bite?

Yes, ladybugs can bite but it does not happen often, according to Terminix. When ladybugs do bite, however, their mouthparts are not strong enough to break the skin.

It is more likely for ladybugs to release hemolymph, a blood-like fluid, onto humans. Ladybugs release this liquid when they feel threatened, and it can contain a chemical called cantharidin, "which is toxic to some predators."

If you are bitten by a ladybug, it is not likely to be poisonous or deadly. It may leave a red bump, and like any bug bite, there is the possibility of an allergic reaction. Additionally, someone could be allergic to a ladybug's hemolymph.

In the most severe cases of an allergic reaction, someone could experience "difficulty breathing, swelling of the face or throat, or anaphylaxis."

To avoid any potential reaction, do not intentionally hold or handle ladybugs.

What do ladybugs eat?

Ladybugs eat aphids and other small insects. In fact, a ladybug can eat up to 5,000 insects during its lifetime, according to National Geographic.

How long do ladybugs live?

The average lifespan of ladybugs is about one year, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.