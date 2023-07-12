Foundation golf outing outdrives fundraising goal

Ty Higgins

The 2023 Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Golf Invitational raised over $100,000 for foundation scholarships, grants and programs that help enhance agricultural communities and support careers in agriculture.

“The annual golf invitational serves as great exposure for the work of the foundation. We had a great day connecting with new and loyal supporters while creating awareness around careers in agriculture. Raising over $100,000 allows the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation to continue our focus to inspire and educate the next generation of agricultural professionals through scholarships, innovative programming and grants,” said Jenny Cox, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation board president.

The event was held June 26 at Pinnacle Golf Club in Grove City and hosted 156 golfers.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation offers a special thank you to the event sponsors, especially Nationwide, who served as the title sponsor for the event. This successful day would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors and participants.

Participation in the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s annual golf invitational supports the future of Ohio agriculture. The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation believes that for agriculture to continue to grow and thrive, it must be cultivated. Through its work, the foundation is building a steady flow of young people with the knowledge, training and skills to enhance the industry. It is up to us to keep Ohio agriculture healthy and vigorous; to foster its progress and prosperity in every Ohio county and community.