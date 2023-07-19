Cheesemakers note that heat is beginning to affect component levels

Lee Mielke

You’ll recall May milk production was up 0.6% from 2022 and the May Dairy Products report shows that most of the extra milk went to the churn and dryer.Cheese production totaled 1.203 billion pounds, up 2.8% from April but 0.2% below May 2022, the third month in 2023 with a year over year drop. Output for the five months hit 5.9 billion pounds, up 0.5% from the same period a year ago.Wisconsin contributed 301.7 million pounds of the total, up 4.3% from April and 1.2% above a year ago. California output, at 216.1 million pounds, was up 3.3% from April and 1.2% above a year ago. Idaho, with 77.4 million pounds, was down 10.5% from April but 0.9% above a year ago. New Mexico vats pumped out 93.5 million pounds, up 18.4% from April and 11.1% more than a year ago.Italian cheese output totaled 485.9 million pounds, up 1.4% from April but 2.2% below a year ago. Year to date output, at 2.4 billion pounds, was down 0.6% from 2022.American output climbed to 508.9 million pounds, up 4.7% from April and up 4.2% from a year ago. Year to date American stands at 2.4 billion pounds, up 2.8%.Mozzarella totaled 381.5 million pounds, up 1.0% from a year ago, with year to date at 1.9 billion pounds, up 0.7%.Cheddar, the cheese traded daily at the CME, saw output jump to 354.9 million pounds, up 9.2 million or 2.7% from April, and up 15.2 million pounds, or 4.5%, from a year ago. Year to date cheddar was at 1.7 billion pounds, up 4.1% from 2022.Butter output slipped to 194.4 million pounds, down 2.5 million pounds or 1.2% from April but up 14.6 million pounds or 8.1% from a year ago. Year to date butter output stood at 984.9 million pounds, up 4.5% from a year ago.Yogurt production totaled 398.8 million pounds, down 0.1% from a year ago, with year to date at two billion pounds, up 3.2%.Dry whey totaled 81.8 million pounds, up 2.2 million pounds or 2.7% from April and up 2.6 million pounds or 3.2% from year ago. Year to date whey stands at 382.4 million pounds, up 1.3%. Stocks slipped to 78.1 million pounds, down one million pounds or 1.2% from April but up 4.9 million or 6.7% from a year ago.Nonfat dry milk output grew to 206.2 million pounds, up 7.6 million pounds or 3.8% from April and up 13.5 million or 7.0% above a year ago. Stocks fell to 300.1 million pounds, down 6.8 million pounds, or 2.2% from April, and were down 17.2 million pounds or 5.4% from a year ago.Skim milk powder production totaled 35.4 million pounds, up 600,000 pounds or 1.6% from April, but 15.4 million pounds or 30.3% below a year ago.Corn, soybean, and alfalfa hay prices fell in May but not enough to offset the latest drop in the all milk price. The Agriculture Department’s Ag Prices report shows the milk feed ratio at 1.42, down from 1.48 in April, and compares to 1.98 in May 2022. It’s the fifth consecutive decline and the lowest since July 2012’s 1.33. The all-time low was 1.02 in August 1974.The all milk price average was down the seventh consecutive month, falling to $19.30 per hundredweight, down $1.40 from April and $7.90 below May 2022.The national corn price averaged $6.54 per bushel, down 16 cents from April and 72 cents per bushel below May 2022.Soybeans averaged $14.40 per bushel, down 50 cents from April and $1.70 per bushel below a year ago.Alfalfa dropped to $279 per ton, down $8 per ton from April but still a pricy $35 per ton above a year ago.Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the May cull price for beef and dairy combined climbed to an average $103 per cwt., up $3.70 from April, $16.30 above May 2022, and $31.40 above the 2011 base average.Income over feed costs were below the $8 per hundredweight (cwt.) level needed for steady to increasing milk production for the fourth month in a row, according to dairy economist Bill Brooks, of Stoneheart Consulting in Dearborn, Missouri.“Input prices were lower, but all three commodities were in the top five for May all time. Feed costs were the second highest ever for the month of May and the ninth highest all time. The all milk price continued to move away from all-time record levels and was the seventy-fifth highest recorded.”Milk income over feed costs for 2023, using June 30 CME settling futures prices for Class III milk, corn, and soybeans plus the Stoneheart forecast for alfalfa hay, are expected to be $7.38 per cwt., a loss of 22 cents per cwt. versus last month’s estimate. 2023 income over feed would be below the level needed to maintain or grow milk production, and down $4.61 per cwt. from 2022’s level, says Brooks.Looking at 2024, milk income over feed costs are expected to be $9.89 per cwt., a gain of 46 cents per cwt. versus the 2023 estimate. Income over feed in 2024 would be above the level needed to maintain or grow milk production.Meanwhile, the latest Margin Watch (MW) from Chicago based Commodity and Ingredient Hedging LLC. Reports, “Apart from the spot third quarter period, dairy margins strengthened over the second half of June as a sharp drop in projected feed costs more than offset lower milk prices.”The MW detailed May Milk Production data stating, “The larger milk inventories are increasing both cheese and butter output and inventories,” and detailed the latest Cold Storage report, both of which I have previously reported.“USDA estimated corn acreage at 94.096 million, is up 2.1 million from the March Planting Intentions and well above the range of pre-report estimates,” the MW stated. “The figure would also be up 6% from last year and the third highest corn acreage base since 1944. Soybean acreage at 83.5 million was down 5% from last year and four million below the March Planting Intentions,” the MW concluded.The June 30 Daily Dairy report (DDR) said the corn acreage increase was not expected and “The soybean numbers posed an even greater surprise. Most analysts expected soybean acres to remain unchanged or even increase slightly from the 87.5 million acres that farmers said they planned to plant. The 4-million-acre decline caught many off guard,” says the DDR.Speaking of crops, the USDA’s latest Crop Progress report shows 51% of U.S. corn was rated good to excellent, as of the week ending July 2, up from 50% the previous week, but down from 64% a year ago.The report shows 24% of the soybeans were blooming, up from 10% the previous week, 9% ahead of a year ago, and 4% ahead of the five-year average.50% of the beans were rated good to excellent, up 1% from the previous week, but 13% behind a year ago.The week ending June 24 saw 56,500 dairy cows go to slaughter, down 1,200 head from the previous week but 5,600 or 11.0% more than a year ago. Year to date, 1,561,400 have been culled, up 81,200 head or 5.5% from a year ago.Price recovery hopes, based on the international market, were dashed Tuesday. The Global Dairy Trade’s weighted average fell a more than expected 3.3% after being unchanged on June 20. Traders brought 54.8 million pounds of product to market, up from 44.9 million on June 6, and the most since March 21. The average metric ton price fell to $3,334 U.S., down from $3,479 on June 20.Buttermilk powder led the declines, down 11.4%, followed by butter, down 10.3%, after posting a 5.5% gain on June 20. Anhydrous milkfat was down 3.4%, after inching 0.5% higher. Skim milk powder was down 6.0%, following a 2.3% loss, and whole milk powder inched 0.4% lower, after holding steady. GDT cheddar was down 3.1%, after a 3.3% drop last time.StoneX Dairy Group says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.1427 per pound U.S., down 23.75 cents from the June 20 GDT and after gaining 12.9 cents in that event. It compares to CME butter which closed Friday at a pricy $2.48. GDT cheddar, at $1.9893, was down 6.7 cents after losing 6.1 cents last time and compares to Friday’s CME block cheddar at a bargain $1.3925. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.1453 per pound, down from $1.2098, and whole milk powder averaged $1.4285 per pound, down from $1.4387. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.0875 per pound.Analyst Dustin Winston says “The quantity oﬀered in this event increased by just over 7,000 metric tons. Volume purchased increased by roughly 4,500. With volume purchased increasing by less than the additional oﬀer volume while prices were declining, reﬂects the weak demand in the market. Purchase volume was up compared to last year. Market share by region was far diﬀerent this year though, Southeast Asia continued to hold a greater market share than North Asia, which includes China, as they have the last few events.”Speaking in the July 10 Dairy Radio Now broadcast, HighGround Dairy (HGD) economist, Betty Berning, said nobody anticipated prices getting this low and it doesn’t matter where you farm or what size you are, “Producers are burning through cash and equity.”She said it’s not a case of too much milk, but she does expect a contraction in the herd. The U.S. is relying on the export market, which is great for producers, but right now that demand is not strong and China is a big part of the reason. She cited whey as an example. The U.S. sells a lot of it to China’s hog producers, but their margins are not good so we’re exporting less. China also has weather issues, a stumbling population growth, and they’re still trying to overcome what happened during COVID to get their economy back in shape, Berning said.Speaking of exports, there wasn’t a lot of good news in May’s data. HGD reported that U.S. dairy exports to Southeast Asia were the weakest for the month since 2019, down 24% from May 2022. The most drastic decline was in nonfat dry milk-skim milk powder, down 26%, but down just 1.1% overall, thanks to a 30% increase in exports to Mexico.Cheese exports totaled 73.1 million pounds, down 17.9%, with the biggest decline from South Korea, according to HGD, down 59%, followed by Japan, down 44%. Exports to Mexico were up 21%.Butter exports, at 6.3 million pounds, were down 29.7% and down 32.6% year to date. The U.S. was a net-importer for the sixth consecutive month, says HGD.Cash dairy prices in Chicago were mixed in the shortened 4th of July holiday week. The cheddar blocks closed the first Friday of July at $1.3925 per pound, up 5.75 cents on the week but 71.75 cents below a year ago.The barrels finished at $1.38, up 3.50 cents on the week, 80.25 cents below a year ago, and 1.25 cents below the blocks.There were 12 loads of block traded on the week and they rolled out a whopping 93 loads of barrel, highest weekly total since Dec. 16, 2017, with 97 loads. Thursday saw 35 cars sell, equaling the highest single day total of Dec. 11, 2017, and the fourth highest barrel volume trading day on record.Last year’s 4th of July holiday week prices were above $2 for both varieties, says Dairy Market News (DMN) and while there’s plenty of milk right now, cheesemakers note that heat is beginning to affect component levels. Processors in the south and southwestern states say heat has crimped milk output, which could result in movement of milk from the Central and Midwestern states southbound.Cheese demand from food service remains steady in the West while retail demand is steady to lighter. Exports are steady to lighter with quieter activity from Asian purchasers. Current prices do not appear to be translating into greater competitiveness amongst international markets, according to DMN.CME butter closed Friday at $2.48 per pound, up 4 cents on the week, highest since Dec. 20, 2022, but 49 cents below a year ago, with 21 sales on the board.Butter plants report that cream was available in the holiday week, but not overflowing and cream multiples were at levels of previous weeks. Tankers are expected to start moving into the south/southwestern areas as milk handlers say there is a notable tightness in that area where temperatures are reaching over 100 degrees. That could continue to seasonally tighten supplies in a very short timeframe. Butter demand is moderate but meeting seasonal expectations.Cream is available in the West however, tighter in some southern areas with sustained hotter temperatures making farm level milk output less productive. Churns are busy. Retail and food service demand is steady, says DMN.Grade A nonfat dry milk fell to a Friday finish at $1.0875 per pound, down three cents on the week and the lowest CME price since Nov. 23, 2020. It is 66 cents below a year ago. Five sales were made on the week.Dry whey closed at a new record low 22.75 cents per pound, down 1.25 cents on the week, the lowest since it started trading at the CME on Mar. 12, 2018, and 26.25 cents below a year ago. Sales totaled 42 for the week at the CME.Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) member cooperatives accepted 14 offers of export assistance this week that helped capture sales contracts for 421,000 pounds of American type cheese, 220,000 pounds of butter and 787,000 pounds of cream cheese. The product is going to customers in Asia, Central America, the Caribbean, Middle East-North Africa and Oceania through September.CWT’s 2023 exports now total 24.5 million pounds of American type cheeses, 765,000 pounds of butter, 24,000 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 31.2 million pounds of whole milk powder and 5.2 million pounds of cream cheese. The products are going to 22 countries and the equivalent of 512.2 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis.Lee Mielke is a graduate of Brown Institute in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He’s formerly the voice of the radio show “DairyLine,” and his column appears in agricultural papers across the U.S. Contact him at lkmielke@juno.com.