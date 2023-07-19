Indiana Land Use Summit to address rural development trends

Abby Leeds

Local government employees, plan commission members and conservation agencies are encouraged to join Purdue Extension and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) for the 2023 Indiana Land Use Summit.This year’s Indiana Land Use Summit will be held at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds on August 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The morning session features a policy update panel with state Rep. Kendell Culp from District 16, which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties as well as representatives from ISDA, the Nature Conservancy and the Indiana Chapter of the American Planning Association.“The 2023 Indiana Land Use Summit topics reflect important issues in rural development trends based on feedback from plan commissions and land use practitioners across the state,” explains Kara Salazar, assistant program leader for Purdue Extension Community Development.Breakout sessions cover topics of housing and planning, tools and process to improve planning and zoning, and planning for rural development trends. American Farmland Trust will present during an afternoon session.“Topics surrounding land use continue to shift and change,” said Katie Nelson, deputy director of ISDA. “The Indiana Land Use Summit is a great place to learn about the most recent issues and discuss them with decision-makers across the state.”Register online at https://web.cvent.com/event/1aff1cb3-b47d-496b-8629-48720fa7d06b/summary?utm_campaign=230622salazarlanduseag&utm_content=unsag&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=cision by August 16. Lunch will be provided, catered by Juniper Spoon. For more information, contact Kara Salazar at salazark@purdue.edu.