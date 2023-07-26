Russia determines world wheat prices

Ned Birkey

Ag Economy Barometer, as measured by Purdue University and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME Group) rebounded in June to an index of 123, 17 points higher than May. Farmers in the survey had an overall generally more optimistic outlook in June, depending upon the specific question and topic. The general change was driven by improved price prospects for both grains and livestock, stable economic conditions, farmland values and optimism about crop insurance changes in a new Farm Bill. Cattle prices recently set new all-time highs, though hog and pigs and poultry prices were lower and milk prices have been below the cost of production.Hail damage can quickly ruin fields and damage vehicles, trees, gardens and buildings. For corn, damage comes primarily in stripped leaves, cut leaves and broken midribs, all of which will severely affect yield. In soybeans, plants can potentially recover and regrow vegetatively if the damage is minimal, even though they are in the reproductive growth stages. If soybean stems are bruised, then other diseases and pathogens can enter the plant later in the season. Wheat and barley can be a total loss if heads are knocked off plants. Document typical damage symptoms with photos while waiting for the crop insurance adjuster.Tar Spot is a newer and potentially devastating disease in corn, first identified in 2015 in Indiana. Last year was so dry that the plant disease triangle was broken and there was little disease pressure. Two years ago some fields had up to 50 percent yield loss and this year has the potential for more disease pressure. All fungicides do not work equally and timing of spray is very important. Tar spot in the field resembles small bits of tar on the upper leaf surface, thus the name. Officially these small, raised, black and circular spots are fungal structures called stomata. Purdue, MSU, OSU and other land grant universities have done efficacy trials and have recommendations for products and timing. The best timings may be between VT/R1 and R3 growth stages. Google: tar spot corn and there are numerous articles about timing, products, scouting, fungicide trials, etc. There is a new phone app called Tarspotter to help with determining if the weather conditions are favorable for tar spot to develop in your fields. It is found at https://ipcm.wisc.edu/apps/tarspotter/.Continued wet weather will put more pressure on corn from anthracnose, gray leaf spot and northern corn leaf blight diseases. Farmers need to understand the disease resistance characteristics of their corn (and soybean) varieties to help assess crops this year and early plans for 2024.The July 12 USDA WASDE (World Agriculture Supply Demand Estimate) reported the food supply in the world is generally fair to good, depending upon weather in the U.S. and Europe and final yield and acreage estimates from Brazil, Argentina, Australia and other southern hemisphere countries as they begin their planning and transition from winter to spring. Russia determines world wheat prices and the prospects for continued exports coming out of the Black Sea region are uncertain. The value of the U.S. dollar is relatively high compared to other world currencies, making our ag exports more expensive. Currently it is too early to make field yield estimates of corn and soybeans so there is concern what drought or too much rain will have on USDA yield estimates by the time of the August WASDE report.