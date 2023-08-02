August to bring 2 supermoons, rare blue moon: Dates to know

Marina Johnson, Farmers Advance

Stargazers and astronomers have lots to look forward to for the month of August, including the beautiful sight of two supermoons and a blue moon.

What is a supermoon?A supermoon occurs when a full moon's orbit is closest to the Earth, according to NASA. Because the moon travels the Earth in an ellipse, an oval-like shape, it moves closer and farther from the planet as it travels.

The point where the moon is furthest from the Earth is called the apogee, where the moon is 253,000 miles from Earth on average. The closest point is called the perigee, with the moon around 226,000 miles from Earth.

Supermoons occur four times a year when the moon is closest to the Earth. Supermoons often appear both larger and brighter than a regular full moon, but only slightly.

This year, the four supermoons are occurring consecutively. The first took place on July 3 and the last will occur on Sept. 29.

What is a blue moon?A blue moon is the second full moon to occur in a calendar month. Typically, full moons only happen once a month as they take place every 29 days. However, it is possible for two to fall during the same month as months are normally 30 to 31 days long.

Blue moons typically take place every two and a half years, with the last one visible on Aug. 22, 2021.

Aug. 30On Wednesday, Aug. 30 a blue moon will appear with its peak at 9:36 p.m. A blue moon occurs when two full moons take place in the same month.

It is also classified as a supermoon and is the closest full moon to the Earth of the year.

Alternative names for the Sturgeon Moon include Flying Up Moon and Black Cherries Moon.