Michigan State University

After a three-year hiatus, Bee Palooza returns for an afternoon everyone will “buzz” about. Presented by the Entomology Department at Michigan State University, Bee Palooza is a free event for all ages where everyone can “bee” a scientist. Join us at the MSU Horticulture Gardens, 1066 Bogue Street in East Lansing, on Sunday, August 13th, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Insect pollinators come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Whether they flutter, buzz or hover, these insects are hard at work producing fruits and vegetables. At this free event, you can learn how to identify the different pollinators in your garden from MSU entomologists and bee enthusiasts. Afterwards, take a bee quiz to see which bee you are!

Pollinator identification is just one of the many activities on offer at Bee Palooza. Conquer your fears at the bee petting zoo. Practice your waggle dance after you’ve had your face painted like a bee. Don your explorer cap and go on a bee safari in the Horticulture Garden and more!

Throughout the garden, we will have displays and MSU entomologists on hand to answer all your pollinator related questions. Learn how to build and maintain a bee hotel, what plants support pollinators, how to get started with beekeeping, and check out what pollen looks like up close when you “become a bee”.

Parking is free in most MSU campus lots on the weekends. There are accessible entrances to the gardens from east and west parking options.