Hail storms affected parts of Monroe County, Indiana and other areas of the corn belt

Ned Birkey, Farmers Advance

Weather has been more “normal” for the past few weeks, with the forecast of warmer temperatures for the six to 10-day outlook, with normal to above normal chances for precipitation. Rains in July have moderated the very dry soil conditions. July rainfall at the MSU Enviroweather station in Deerfield recorded 1.82 inches from July 1 to July 19. This compares to 2.72 inches last year and a five-year average of 1.78 inches. Growing degree day (heat units) from April 1, base 50º Fahrenheit, are 1501Gdd, compared to 1548 last year, 1654 in 2021 and a six-year average of 1556.5 GDD.

The second cutting of hay may yield as much as the first cutting. This means that topdressing fertilizer, particularly potash (potassium) and boron (two pounds of actual per acre) is important if this was not done previously to established alfalfa. For old stands of alfalfa that are running out, plan to soil test and plant new stands mid to late August. Ideally new alfalfa needs six to eight weeks of growth so overwinter successfully.

Corn is changing from vegetative to reproductive growth stages, with tasseling and pollination. Notice that corn has more genetic resistance to drought so leaves stay green longer and plants may be shorter than years ago. Corn rootworm, corn earworm, Japanese beetles and Western bean cutworm are all present and accounted for, though levels have not reached economic damage in most cases.

Hail storms that affected parts of Monroe County also had storms in Indiana and other areas of the corn belt. Bob Nielsen of Purdue reminds farmers that attached green, though torn and tattered, still have potential yield value. Bruised stalks can provide entry areas for stalk rots but he does NOT recommend using a foliar fungicide. On older plants, potential yield loss from hail causing stalk bruising, whorl or physical damage to the kernels on the ear can be difficult to determine. One key is to wait a few days following hail to see if the plants stay green or turn brown. First of all, a fungicide does not work on bacterial diseases that commonly invade corn and a defoliated crop is less likely to effectively uptake a fungicide. 12 years of plant population studies show a potential 80 or higher percent yield with populations as low as 23,000 viable plants. Yield reductions in plant stand are not directly proportional to the number of missing plants. This is due to neighboring plant compensation through kernel number increase and/or the development of an additional ear.

Soybeans cannot tolerate much hail once it has reached the reproductive growth stages even though it has the capacity to put on more leaves and will continue to flower and pod. Hail damage could be from stem cutoff, broken over stems or leaf defoliation. However, since most farmers still overplant soybeans, even a fifty percent stand reduction may be worth leaving, rather than adding the cost of replanting and subsequent “double crop” yields. Late season weed competition may cause more problems of increased weed seed and soybean yield loss. The University of Nebraska has an article, “Evaluating Hail Damage to Soybeans” that includes a soybean yield loss worksheet on page eight that is available at https://extensionpublications.unl.edu/assets/pdf/ec128.pdf.

August 31 is a planned Farm Bureau and Ag Council farmer field day at the MCCC Student Ag Farm. Details will be announced next week, but a catered lunch and pesticide credits will help attract farmers and others who might be wondering what has been going on there this year? 17 various cover crops, a corn variety trial, corn and soybean seed treatment comparisons, soybean cyst nematode newer possible treatments and a new weather station are some of the planned topics.

Three speakers at lunch will provide weather, markets and commodity updates.