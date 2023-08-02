The weaker dollar is making U.S. dairy products more competitive in the global marketplace

Lee Mielke, Farmers Advance

U.S. milk output is struggling as cow numbers decline and output per cow stagnates. The Agriculture Department’s latest preliminary data shows June production at 18.916 billion pounds, down 4 million pounds or 0.2% from June 2022. The top 24-State total, at 18.1 billion, was up 0.2% from a year ago.

The May 50-State and 24-State totals were revised up 9 and 16 million pounds respectively, up 0.7%, instead of the 0.6% originally reported. The 24 State total was up 0.9% instead of the originally reported 0.8%.

June cow numbers totaled 9.41 million, down 16,000 head from the May count which was revised down 6,000 head. The herd is the same size as it was in January, 5,000 below a year ago, and the smallest since December 2022. The 24-State count was down 20,000 from May but 14,000 head above a year ago.

Output per cow averaged 2,011 pounds, up 1 pound or 0.05% from June 2022 in the 50 states and up 1 pound, to 2,028 pounds or 0.05%, in the top 24 states.

Second quarter output totaled 58 billion pounds, up 0.3% from 2022. Cow numbers at 9.42 million, were down 8,000 from first quarter but 8,000 more than second quarter a year ago.

California continued to lag, at 3.4 billion pounds, down 43 million or 1.2% from a year ago, as heat took its toll. Output per cow was down 20 pounds and cow numbers were down 4,000. Wisconsin, with 2.7 billion pounds, was up 28 million or 1.0%, thanks to a 25 pound gain per cow offsetting the loss of 2,000 cows.

Idaho was up 1.9%, thanks to 14,000 more cows offsetting a 5 pound drop per cow. Michigan was up 3.2%, on 9,000 more cows and a 25 pound gain per cow. Minnesota was up 1.6%, on a 15 pound gain per cow and 4,000 more cows. New Mexico was down 7.1%, on 14,000 fewer cows and 50 pounds less per cow. New York was up 3.4%, on 7,000 more cows and 45 pounds more per cow.

Oregon was down 3.1%, on a loss of 4,000 cows. Output per cow was unchanged. Pennsylvania was down 1.1% on 1,000 fewer cows and 15 pounds less per cow. South Dakota was up 6.9%, thanks to 13,000 more cows, however output per cow was down 10 pounds.

Texas showed its first negative output since January 2016, down 5.0%, due to 13,000 fewer cows, partly due to the fire a few months ago. Hot weather resulted in a 65 pound drop in output per cow.

Vermont was off 0.5%, on a 5 pound loss per cow. Cow numbers were unchanged. Washington State was off 0.8%, on 2,000 fewer cows, though output per cow was unchanged.

Stressed finances are keeping culling rates high. The latest Livestock Slaughter report shows an estimated 255,700 head sent to slaughter under federal inspection in June, up 6,600 from May, and 22,700 or 9.7% above June 2022.

The week ending July 8 saw 50,600 dairy cows go to slaughter, down 8,700 head from the previous week, but 700 or 1.4% more than a year ago. Year to date 1,671,300 cows have been culled, up 89,400 head or 5.7% from a year ago.

CME cheese shot higher this week. The Cheddar blocks closed the third Friday of July at $1.7825 per pound, up 30.25 cents, highest since April 13, but still 12.75 cents below a year ago.

The barrels finished at $1.6550, 26.24 cents higher, highest since April 6, 26.50 cents below a year ago, and 12.75 cents below the blocks. Sales totaled 18 cars of block and 12 of barrel on the week.

Midwestern cheesemakers tell Dairy Market News that milk remains available but not to the point it has been. Spot milk prices have moved higher though they remain below Class III, ranging $7 to $3 under. Cheese supplies vary but a number of plants note that extra loads are spoken for before coming off the line. Demand has been strong but milk availability is seasonally starting to shift lower.

Temperatures are also reducing milk output in the West and manufacturers note strong cheese demand. Plenty of milk is available and is keeping vats running strong but prices are expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Butter closed Friday at $2.5825 per pound, up 3.25 cents on the week, highest since Dec. 20, 2022, but 32.50 cents below a year ago. 57 cars sold on the week.

Midwest butter production has shifted into lower gear though some is related to scheduled maintenance. Cream availability has become scarce as ice cream output has ramped up. Warm weather has blanketed the region and the cream has dwindled. Butter buyers say the market is tight and expected to tighten.

Western butter output is steady. Butter makers, cognizant of the home baker's need to have ample supplies for later in the year, are building stocks. Even as milk and cream volumes tighten under the summer heat, contacts say that cream prices have not made churning uneconomical. Butter stocks are growing.

Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.12 per pound, up 1.50 cents on the week, highest since June 26, but 56.50 cents below a year ago on 4 sales.

Dry whey saw its Friday finish at 25.25 cents per pound, up a half-cent on the week but 20.25 cents below a year ago on 43 sales.

The latest Crop Progress report shows rains have helped. 47% of U.S. corn was silking, as of the week ending July 16, up from 22% the previous week, 13% ahead of a year ago, and 4% ahead of the five year average. 57% of the corn was rated good to excellent, up from 55% the previous week, but still down from the 64% rating a year ago.

The report shows 56% of the soybeans are blooming, up from 39% the previous week, 10% ahead of a year ago, and 5% ahead of the average. 20% were setting pods, up from 13% a year ago and 3% ahead of the average. 55% are rated good to excellent, up 4% from the previous week, but still 6% behind a year ago.

The Agriculture Department’s latest Supply and Utilization report shows butter consumption, which totaled 170.1 million pounds, continued to slip in May, down 11.3% from April, but was up 1.9% from May 2022. Domestic use was up 3.7% from a year ago however exports were down 29.2%.

Cheese utilization, at 1.21 billion pounds, edged 0.7% ahead of a year ago, with domestic utilization up 2.3%, due to “impressive domestic American-style cheese consumption,” says HighGround Dairy, “However, this was partially offset by further declines in exports of both American and Other cheese, marking the lowest monthly total cheese export volume since January 2022.”

Nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder demand saw the largest May volume since 2020, according to HGD, totaling 248.9 million pounds. “While domestic utilization trended down from April,” HGD says “It hovered above the previous year due to a weak comparable. In contrast, exports grew from April to May but were slightly below the strong volume observed in 2022.”

Dry whey utilization totaled 83.4 million pounds, up 6.2% from a year ago, with domestic use up 13.7%, though exports were down 2.5%.

The July 17 Daily Dairy Report says “Inflation is not running as hot in the U.S. as it is in other parts of the world, granting the Federal Reserve permission to raise interest rates at a slower pace than many of its peers and putting pressure on the dollar. The dollar index stands at a 15-month low against a basket of other currencies,” according to the DDR, but “The weaker dollar is making U.S. dairy products more competitive in the global marketplace, and that could help arrest the decline in U.S. dairy export volumes.”

Fluid milk sales saw a slight gain in May, first increase since August 2022. The latest data shows packaged fluid sales totaled 3.6 billion pounds, up 0.2% from May 2022, after plunging 6.7% in April.

Conventional product sales totaled 3.3 billion pounds, up 0.4% from a year ago. Organic products, at 238 million pounds, were down 2.2%, and represented 6.6% of total sales for the month.

Whole milk sales totaled 1.2 billion pounds, up 4.0% from a year ago, up 0.9% year to date, and represented 34.3% of total milk sales for the five months.

Skim milk sales, at 185 million pounds, were down 4.6% from a year ago and down 7.2% year to date.

Total packaged fluid sales for the five month period amounted to 17.9 billion pounds, down 2.1% from 2022. Conventional product sales totaled 16.7 billion pounds, down 2.2%. Organic products, at 1.2 billion pounds, were down 1.6%.

The August Federal order Class I base was announced at $16.62 per hundredweight, down 70 cents from July, $8.51 below August 2022, and the lowest Class I since September 2021. The price equates to $1.43 per gallon, down from $2.16 a year ago. The eight month Class I average stands at $19.07, down from $23.87 a year ago, and compares to $16.39 in 2021.

Meanwhile, the Agricultural Marketing Service announced a public hearing Friday morning that will be held August 23 to consider and gather evidence on proposed amendments to the pricing formulas in the 11 Federal Milk Marketing Orders.

The Wisconsin-based American Dairy Coalition charged in a press release this week that “Dairy farmers continue to lose money as a result of the 2018 farm bill change to how farmers are paid for Class I fluid milk. The change was made without a hearing, without a comment period and without a producer referendum, the ADC says. “Today, we see the net loss that has accumulated for dairy farmers since the ‘average of’ method was implemented will exceed $1 billion next month,” said Laurie Fischer, ADC’s CEO. “The ‘average of’ formula has effectively taken 55 cents per hundredweight away from farmers on all Class I milk over the past 52 months. When you net that out to a blended price based on a 28% Class I use nationwide, it’s a 16-cent loss on every hundredweight of milk shipped. That’s like paying an additional checkoff for 52 months,” says Fischer.

Recovery is still in the distance in international dairy trade. Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction saw the weighted average fall 1.0%, following the 3.3% dive on July 4. Traders brought 57.2 million pounds of product to the market, up from 54.8 million on July 4, and the most since March 21. The average metric ton price fell to $3,289 U.S., down from $3,334 on July 4.

GDT Cheddar led the declines, dropping 10.1%, following a 3.1% decline on July 4, and the third consecutive loss. Butter was down 2.7%, after dropping 10.3% last time, but anhydrous milkfat was up 3.4%, following a 3.4% decline, and the only positive on the day. Whole milk powder was down 1.5%, after slipping 0.4%, and skim milk powder was off 0.6%, following a 6.0% descent last time.

StoneX says the GDT 80% butterfat butter price equates to $2.0822 per pound U.S., down 6.1 cents from the July 4 event where it plunged 23.75 cents. CME butter closed Friday at $2.5825. GDT Cheddar, at $1.7940, was down 19.5 cents after losing 6.7 cents last time, and compares to Friday’s CME block Cheddar at $1.7825. GDT skim milk powder averaged $1.1353 per pound, down from $1.1453, and whole milk powder averaged $1.4060 per pound, down from $1.4285. CME Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Friday at $1.12 per pound.

Analyst Dustin Winston wrote “The market share of SE Asia continues to lead the GDT, reaching the longest amount of time (4 events) that market share has consecutively out-weighed that of North Asia. North Asia market share, which includes China, is still nearly a third of the GDT volume purchased, but this is nothing compared to the roughly 50% normal market share of the region. Only North Asia and South/Central America purchased less volume in this event compared to last year.”

In other global news, Russia has ended the so-called “grain agreement” and bombed grain ports in Ukraine, warning that they will consider any ship coming into the port as carrying weapons of war and will ﬁre upon them. Wheat prices soared and eyes are watching what happens to feed grains, according to StoneX broker Dave Kurzawski in the July 24 Dairy Radio Now broadcast.

Kurzawski said we don’t have a shortage on feed and the wheat reaction was more about maintaining short positions by speculators or farmers. “Russia put China on notice,” he said, “as they like a diversity of options. They can get all the corn and beans they need from Brazil right now but they like the option of Ukraine. If they feel this will hinder their long term prospects, China might put its foot down, though they likely wouldn’t do that right away.”

China’s dairy demand remains “underwhelming,” according to Kurzawski. Its citizens have been “traumatized by Covid lockdowns and it will take time come out of that. They’re trying to get people to buy big ticket items but you can’t make them do that, just as you can’t make them have more children,” he concluded, “but Chinese demand will return.”

Speaking of China, June imports looked a little better. Skim milk powder imports totaled 63.6 million pounds, up 20.3% from June 2022 and up 21% year to date. Whole milk powder, at 107.6 million, was up 37.6% but down 44.4% YTD.

Whey product imports totaled 115.3 million pounds, up 1.9% from a year ago and up 32.4% YTD. The U.S. loss marketshare, according to HighGround Dairy, as more product came in from Belarus, Poland, Finland and Ireland.

Lactose remains a strong point for both the U.S. and Europe, adds HGD, and was up 91.4% from 2022.

Cheese imports, at 36.8 million pounds, were up 74.2% from a year ago, jumping to 13-month highs due to a 122% boost in product from New Zealand.

Butter imports totaled 19.4 million pounds, up 47%, but YTD was down 10.4%.