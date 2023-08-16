Please pray

Gail Malick

Farmers' Advance

For many, many years I have submitted articles to the Farmers' Advance on the Inspirational Page for the sole purpose of sharing my faith in God, giving some insight into large family living and, of course, sharing about farm life in Southeast Michigan. My life became an open book which was quite unnerving at the beginning. I am not the type of person who shares personal thoughts, feelings or struggles to everyone. However, God used the Farmers’ Advance as an opportunity for me to bring Him glory and honor through all those different experiences of life. What a journey it has been!

Since I consider each of you a friend, I will change writing techniques and make the rest of this article into a personal letter.

Dear friend,

You may be one of my good ole friends or a newly made friend, but I have some news which I would like to share with you. There's no easy way to deliver this news, but I thought a personal letter would be best as I cherish our friendship.

Several months ago, I was diagnosed with cancer. Although it was caught in its early stage, it is an aggressive variety. The local cancer center has a great team of doctors and nurses who have guided me in this new path of life. They came up with a treatment plan to aid in my healing. First, I began chemo on July 28th. After two rounds of chemo, I'll have tumor removal surgery in or around Jan. 2024 followed by radiation to "mop up the rest of the cancer cells." As with normal life, this treatment plan is subject to change.

Friend, I understand this news may be hard to hear, but let me share from my heart what this diagnosis means to me.

If you remember, my own mother suffered from cancer many, many decades ago. She was 35 years old when she discovered her cancer. She battled it bravely for 7 years before succumbing to the complications which cancer brought. I had a front row seat to this disease and what it can do. (I think I was 12 years old.) All these memories flooded back into the forefront of my mind as the reality of my own cancer diagnosis became just that... MY OWN. Even though my cancer is not the same as Mom's, the battle is still real.

Great medical advances have been made in cancer research and treatments in the past 50 years that I do have a greater opportunity for a cure. But my hope lies in the Great Healer who provided all that wisdom to the medical community and He can heal. God knows the cause; God knows the cure and God knows the outcome. I fully trust in Him!

Although this seems like a terrible thing to happen, rest assured, my friend, that I view this cancer journey as another ministry opportunity. Surely there are other cancer patients who need an encouraging word or to find peace with God. Even the doctors and nurses may need healing to their souls which I can share through words or deeds. Everyone is on my radar when I enter the cancer center. God and I walk in together. I have great peace each time I go and this is peace that ONLY God can give.

Pray that I would have many open doors to share my faith and love of God. That is my number one prayer request. My second request would be for my immediate family. Although I have some understanding of what cancer does, my family does not. I'm thankful that all the children are grown and "adulting" as they should. Those in the area have been a huge blessing to help in any way.

The distant "children" have offered to come for any reason. I am truly blessed with a caring family.

Third, I ask for prayers of comfort for my dad who lives with us. He struggles as he watches firsthand his daughter go through the "same" as his wife did. He was quite devastated with the news. I think the hair loss will be the hardest on him as he even offered his own hair as a replacement. A very kind gesture, but no thank you! I'll just wait to see what God sends for the second head covering. Maybe, just maybe, it will have a little curl to it. Anyway, pray for Dad!

Well, friend, I should probably close now. I could write on and on, but your time is valuable. From time to time, I will keep you updated as treatments proceed. If some of my future articles (probably several in the past) don't make a lot of sense, just chalk it up to cancer brain.🙂

I appreciate you. May you have a blessed day in the Lord knowing He loves you and is with you always.

Your friend,

Gail

Gail loves the Lord most of all. She delights in her calling to be a wife to Ed Malick and a mother to seven children ages 23 to 40 and grandmother of sixteen. Ed is sixth generation on the homestead family farm in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan.