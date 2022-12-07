Purdue, Ag Retailers Association and ASU to host management academy

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — Purdue University’s Center for Food and Agricultural Business, the Agricultural Retailers Association and Arizona State University’s W.P. Carey School of Business will partner again to present the 2023 ARA management academy from January 31 through February 2. The program will be held at ASU in Tempe, Arizona.The ARA management academy provides agribusiness professionals with valuable management practice tools through interactive exercises, faculty led presentations and group collaboration. During the academy, managers and leaders within agronomic organizations and those who expect to have more management responsibilities in the future will enhance their skills and management capabilities while networking alongside industry peers."The ARA management academy enables emerging leaders as well as experienced managers to be on the forefront of cutting edge business thinking in an ever changing sector," said Mark Manfredo, professor in the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.Purdue’s Scott Downey, center director and agricultural economics professor, and Allan Gray, center executive director, professor of agricultural economics and executive director of the Dial Innovation in Agri-Food Systems Lab, will also be session facilitators. Alongside Manfredo, ASU faculty presenters include Joan Brett, associate professor of management and entrepreneurship, and Douglas Olsen, associate professor of marketing.Program topics examine profitability, creating value for customers, organizational leadership strategies, thinking strategically and service blueprinting. Sessions will strengthen participant’s ability to evaluate profitability and performance, differentiate their organizations, and thrive in environments with constant change.This program is targeted to managers in the agricultural retail industry and is especially beneficial for salespeople, agronomists and agronomy managers who expect to take on more responsibilities in the future as well as experienced managers interested in refreshing best practices. ARA members can register for $2,695 and nonmembers can register for $2,895. Learn more and register at http://agribusiness.purdue.edu/ARA.